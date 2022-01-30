Russell Martin provides Jamie Paterson update after QPR transfer interest

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has called on Jamie Paterson’s situation with the club to get sorted, as he revealed QPR’s offer for the player was ‘very far away’ from their valuation.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder joined on a free transfer in the summer and immediately made himself a key member of the team, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 22 games.

Such form prompted a clause in Paterson’s deal to be triggered, meaning he was tied down to the Swans until the summer of 2023.

However, the player was unhappy he wasn’t offered an improved deal, and he hasn’t played since due to a dispute. That prompted the R’s to make a move for the former Nottingham Forest man and there’s a chance he could move before the deadline, but Martin told Wales Online the offer wasn’t good enough.

“The figure that’s been suggested that’s been bid is so far away from reality. It’s very far away from where the owners value Pato and where we would see him as well because of the contribution he’s had this season.

“I just want the transfer window to shut so we know what’s happening and I can have a proper chat with him. His head is scrambled, bless him. He doesn’t know what’s going on, he’s finding it hard to focus and concentrate.”

The verdict

You have to sympathise with Martin here because Paterson’s issue is with his contract and that comes from the people above the manager.

Clearly, QPR’s offer wasn’t suitable and if an improved bid doesn’t arrive by the deadline then he’s going to be staying and talks will need to take place to sort this mess out.

So, it will be interesting to see if there are developments tomorrow in what could be a very busy day for the Swans.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.