Russell Martin provides early Swansea City team news ahead of Sheffield United clash

Swansea City have probably not started this season as well as they would’ve hoped and they will be hoping for some results soon as they are now five games without a win.

That being said, the Swans have had some injuries in their side of their late which can’t have helped Russell Martin’s struggling side.

Joel Latibeaudiere has been out since mid-August after dislocating his shoulder in his side’s 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Liam Cullen then picked up the same injury just weeks after as he dislocated his shoulder at the start of the month when the Swans beat QPR 1-0.

Tomorrow night Swansea host top of the table Sheffield United and whilst that will be too soon, Martin was able to provide a positive update on the progress of both players as he told the club’s Official Media: “Good news on the whole, Lats [Latibeaudiere] is back on the grass running. Liam Cullen is going to be a similar timeframe as Joel.”

Despite having Latibeaudiere and Cullen missing for tomorrow night’s game though, the Swans otherwise have good availability as the boss said: “The rest of the guys are looking good. They’re in a good place physically and mentally.”

🗣️ Team news… "Good on the whole, Lats is back on the grass running. Liam Cullen is going to be a similar timeframe as Joel. The rest of the guys are looking good. They’re in a good place physically and mentally." — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 12, 2022

The Verdict:

Having players out so early on in the season is never easy, especially your side are struggling to pick up some results.

However, it seems as though the Swans will have a nearly full squad at their disposal soon which will only provide as a boost.

To have two players out with dislocated shoulders within weeks of one another may sum up Swansea’s luck so far this season.

There is no point rushing back either player after suffering with a dislocation although it sounds as though both players are on track and if the Swans can gain some momentum before their returns, which would only boost the side further, they could be looking in better shape.