Russell Martin provides early Swansea City team news ahead of clash v Blackburn Rovers

With the 2022/23 season officially underway, Swansea City are hoping to pick up their first win of the campaign this weekend.

The Swans opened the season with a trip to Rotherham United last week and came away with a point after an equalising debut goal for Harry Darling in the 38th minute.

Russell Martin’s side probably would’ve been hoping for a bit of a stronger result against a newly promoted side.

However, this weekend they host their first home game of the season and will be hoping to get one over on Blackburn Rovers.

Martin is keen to guide his team further up the league this year and has made some good signings this summer which should help him to do so.

A standout addition to the Welsh side is Joe Allen who’s returned to the club after leaving for Liverpool in 2012.

The player is yet to make his return debut after injury issues although the boss was able to provide a positive update on the 32-year-old as he told the club’s Official Media: “I think we’re nearly there. Joe will be back next week for sure.

“Tomorrow probably comes a bit too early for him. It’s such a long season with so many games so we have to tread carefully.

“Apart from that everyone is fit and well.”

The Verdict:

Swansea fans will be glad to have an overwhelmingly fit squad as they head into their first home game of the season and it should be a good occasion to drum up some strong support.

It is a disappointment that Allen won’t be fit given the emotive link between him and the fans but as Martin points out, it’s a long season and the most important thing is ensuring he is back playing when able.

The news that he is back next week is a positive update and it looks as though Swansea could have a fit squad going forward if they can stay fit.