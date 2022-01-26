Russell Martin provides an update on Jamie Paterson’s situation at Swansea City

Jamie Paterson has not played for Swansea City since 11th December due to postponements and the January transfer window leading to him not being in the right frame of mind to take to the field.

The 30-year-old has arguably been the Swans’ best player this season and that may not be reflected in his contract compared to some of the other higher earners at the club.

Russell Martin gave his thoughts on the situation ahead of Monday’s transfer cut-off when he spoke to WalesOnline.

He said: “Pato, I don’t know.

“We’ll know more next Monday night.

“If he’s still with us, brilliant, beautiful, fantastic.

“If he’s not, it means that someone’s met the valuation the owners have put on the player, which is the same for every player, and I’m pretty sure if that happens we’ll be able to replace him and it’ll help us to maybe strengthen in other areas.

“We’ll have to wait and see.

“We miss him.

“I wish he was here.

“I’d rather he was here than watching from home.

“It is what it is.

“It’s paramount how he feels mentally.

“He’s not in the right position to play.

“It’s hurting him, there’s no doubt about it.

“I absolutely love the boy, as a player and as a person.

“We all do.

“We’ll have to see how that’s resolved.”

Postponements have really stalled Swansea’s progress this season, but they are unbeaten in their three league matches so far this year and, with the games in hand they now possess, they should be able to push themselves back towards the top half in the coming weeks.

It sounds as if Paterson only leaves if a replacement is ready to come in, therefore the Swans are unlikely to end the transfer window worse off.

The Verdict

It may be difficult for Paterson to endear himself to the Swansea supporters again after becoming unavailable for selection for such an extended period.

His age and career fitness record could also put off potential suitors, with agreeing a new contract with the Swans appearing to be the only action that would appease both parties.

However, that looks unlikely, his current deal runs until the summer of 2023, with the Swans not being able to sign anyone this month unless outgoing fees allow them to do so.

Hannes Wolf will be hoping to fill the void in the coming months after arriving in South Wales on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach for the rest of the season.