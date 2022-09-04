Russell Martin praises key trait of Swansea City man after QPR win

Swansea boss Russell Martin has praised forward Joel Piroe for his focus amid speculation surrounding the Dutchman’s future throughout the summer.

The transfer window slammed shut on Friday with Joel Piroe remaining in Wales at least until January.

This is after his teammate Michael Obafemi was dropped from the QPR win after his future was left up in the air following three bids from Championship rivals Burnley on deadline day.

Both Piroe and Obafemi were subject to intense speculation which is unsurprising given the amount of goals they scored between them last season.

However, Piroe has not allowed speculation to distract his performances and has now scored three goals in his last three games after netting the winner against QPR.

This came after he missed a penalty early in the first half, leaving his manager Russel Martin full of praise for the 22-year-old for keeping his focus, as he told club media: “What a brilliant young man he is, really. You see how much he’s grown over the last year.

“He’s contributed a goal, the way he’s dealt with all the speculation, all the noise, is incredible. He’s so focused and we’ve put him in a position where he wants to play.

“We were shocked he missed the penalty, such are the standards he sets himself. He’s really annoyed in the dressing room. He scored the winning goal, but he’s angry with himself.”

Martin then went onto say that the best piece of business the Swans could do this summer was to keep his star forward: “We’re lucky to have him. The best piece of business we did was to keep him for sure. He does love it here, he means it when he says it.

“The relationship he has with the staff and the rest of the players is great. He’s held in such high esteem. I’m really pleased for him.”

The Verdict

It’s high praise from Martin who will certainly have been angry should he have lost either Piroe or Obafemi in the transfer window.

But Piroe is now showing exactly why Swansea value him so highly having scored three in his last three and is starting to show the form he displayed last season.

It’s been a slow start for the Dutchman but both him and Swansea are looking like they’re slowly turning a corner with their form and will certainly look to build now the distractions of the transfer window are behind them.