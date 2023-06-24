The conduction and conclusion of the Russell Martin managerial saga has spelled significant fresh eras at both Swansea City and Southampton.

The former-Norwich City defender instilled a divisive, yet ultimately promising philosophy that had looked to encompass the foundations of longevity down at the Swansea.com Stadium, and the next chapter in their history bodes on the horizon in the form of newly-appointed manager Michael Duff, who arrives off the back of a sole successful season up at Barnsley after guiding them to the League One play-off final.

Meanwhile, Southampton's swoop for Martin presents them with a new episode in the wake of their return to the second-tier for the first time in over a decade, where monumental transition awaits.

Indeed, it also comes as a real step-up from Swansea, with elevated expectations, a more refined playing squad and, absent across the border, a burgeoning and enhanced transfer kitty that will facilitate recruitment to better align with Martin's modus operandi, meaning that he will no doubt be restless to get stuck into his latest project.

Despite the tantalizing and ultimately decisive lure of Southampton, though, Martin's spell at Swansea has not been lost upon him, and he recently took to social media to illustrate a compelling and emotional farewell sentiment in the immediate aftermath of his recent departure.

What has Russell Martin said about leaving Swansea City?

Martin wrote: "Thank you to everyone associated with Swansea City Football Club.

"The past two years have been amongst the most enjoyable, and challenging, years of my life and professional career. My family have loved living in this wonderful city and being a part of this special football club.

"We will all miss the place and the people that we have gotten to know and who have welcomed us since the day we arrived.

"To the people in the club who have shared the journey with us on a daily basis, the players and the staff. I will be forever grateful and thankful for the way you embraced us, for your unwavering support and the trust you showed in us from the very beginning.

"Watching so many of the players grow both on and off the pitch, young men showing bravery through all the ups and downs fills me with immense pride and leaves me feeling excited for them in their careers as they progress.

"To the supporters who are always the most important people at any club. Thank you all for the support through thick and thin. I hope we gave you a team to be proud of and that you enjoyed watching.

"We will always have the Double ‘Double’ (Swansea's four South Wales Derby victories over Cardiff City) which are undoubtedly amongst the best days of my career. My eldest son tells me repeatedly that the last Derby win was ‘the best day of my life by miles Dad!’

"I know I will look back on my time at this club with nothing but love and affection for the people of Swansea and with deep gratitude for the support we were given throughout.

"I am excited to see where the next part of our journey takes us but I wanted to make sure I acknowledge the last two years and the positive impact it’s had for all of us."

Will Swansea City be able to cope without Russell Martin?

Swans will feel a severe sting from Martin's exit, but in Duff, they have made an appointment that can promise to encompass an equal distribution of crucial continuity and fresh ideas.

There are certain parallels that adhere to the maintenance of Martin's principles, such as the utilization of young, up-coming talent, the ability to operate on a tightened transfer budget and, importantly, a future-proofing vision that encircles the long-term fortunes of the club both on and off the pitch.

Stylistically, there is relative opposition as Duff does not quite mirror the intricate, modern-minded, possession-emphasised philosophy portrayed by his predecessor, but yet his way of playing the game is far from totally direct, enabling Swansea's players- who have been engrained in the ways of Martin- to adapt and acclimatize nonetheless.

The Northern Irishman also has the knack of, quite simply, making his teams better, which he did with both Cheltenham Town and Barnsley.

And although Swansea played a more appeasing, easy-on-the-eye brand of football as opposed to how they were deployed under Steve Cooper, it would be a stretch to say that Martin made them better in the truest, most efficient form given that their play-off final finish in the Nottingham Forest manager's final season has been replaced with mid-table positions.

Granted, the blame does not wholly lie with Martin on that front- far from it- amid the club's ownership and financial difficulties that have resulted in a series of asset-stripping, but Duff's ability to instantly enhance the sides that he manages ensures that, if executed correctly, Swansea may be able to prepare for and subsequently enjoy life without Martin in their newest page.