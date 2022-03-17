Russell Martin outlines the two traits Swansea City ace showcased v Peterborough United

Russell Martin has singled out Joel Piroe following Swansea City’s 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.

The Swans won against Peterborough United courtesy of a 91st minute goal from Piroe.

That goal was his 17th of the season with the Welsh club in a prolific campaign for the Dutchman.

Martin praised Piroe’s performances and goalscoring ability following his dramatic winner.

This has been a breakout season for Piroe, who has scored the most goals of any season in his career so far with still several games remaining.

Martin was also pleased to take the three points back to Wales as they put a massive dent in the Posh’s survival chances.

“The players showed real courage to get control of the game back,” said Martin, via Dai Sport.

“We should have been out of sight by half-time and it’s just a shame it has had to take a brilliant strike from a guy in Joel to get us there in the end.

“He’s got such composure and a ruthless mentality in front of goal for a young man and if there’s one person you want a chance to fall to, it’s him.

“I’m really pleased to win, but it’s just that spell when we were nowhere near for 15-20 minutes in the second half.

“That’s why we’re where we are in the league. We’re capable of producing some incredible moments and playing some brilliant football but the gap between when we’re really good and when we’re not is far too big.

“Then, all of a sudden, the guys turned it back on again.”

Michael Obafemi had given Swansea the lead right before half time. But two goals from Sammie Szmodics and Jack Marriott in the second half turned the game around for Grant McCann’s side.

Obafemi struck again to equalise the game for Swansea before Piroe’s goal sealed all three points.

The win moved Swansea to 15th in the table above Stoke City.

Up next for Swansea is the visit of Birmingham City on March 19.

The Verdict

Piroe has proven to be an excellent addition to the side since his arrival in the summer.

Having a forward capable of this many goals in a season is a huge strength in the Swansea squad.

Recent weeks have given Swansea evidence of a good platform to build on for next season.

A dramatic winner such as Wednesday night’s will also be a moment to remember from this otherwise forgettable season for Swansea.