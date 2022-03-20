Russell Martin outlines future plans for Swansea City player

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has made it clear that he wants Kyle Naughton to remain at the club after he made his 250th appearance for the Welsh side yesterday.

The former Tottenham player has been a reliable performer for the Swans on the whole over the years, and he has excelled in a new role under Martin, who has used Naughton in central defence.

With his deal expiring in the summer, there are doubts about his long-term future but Martin told the club’s official site that the 33-year-old should still have a role to play moving forward.

“Kyle is a special player, and he is a special guy. He is so important with the presence he brings to the team, the way he plays, the way he trains, the way he looks after himself. He is excellent.

“We have to make sure that at some point very soon we tie him down for next season because you cannot understate the value of people who know the club and are connected to the club.”

The verdict

This shows just how much Martin rates Naughton, which is evident by the fact he has him playing in such an important position for the team in the sense that he starts attacks.

With that in mind, the club should be doing all they can to sort fresh terms with the player, so Martin can plan for next season with him.

For Naughton, he appears to be enjoying his football and extending his stay with the Swans would appear to be ideal for all parties.

