Russell Martin opens up on Norwich City exit ahead of Swansea City clash this weekend

Russell Martin has opened up on his exit from Norwich City ahead of his meeting with his former club this weekend.

The Swansea City boss will welcome the Canaries to South Wales on Saturday for the return of the full Championship schedule.

Martin spent nine years at Carrow Road as a player but had his contract terminated by Daniel Farke in 2018 after being forced to train with the U23 side.

It was a disappointing end to a long career with Norwich but he has claimed that he has moved on from the departure.

While he has revealed that it did hurt at the time, he believes that he is now over it and is ready to take on the challenge of Dean Smith’s side this weekend.

“My kids were all born in Norwich, I really enjoyed living there, but the day you leave, it’s done,” said Martin, via the BBC.

“You realise that.

“It really hurt at the time, but then you move on.

“The only thing it hurts is your own ego.”

Victory over Norwich would move Swansea above them in the table, as they look to climb into the play-off places this weekend.

Martin’s side are currently 8th in the standings, level on points with QPR, who occupy a top six position.

Four draws in their last five games has seen them fall behind the leading teams in the table, but competing for a play-off place will be the objective for the second half of the season.

The Verdict

This will be Martin’s first league meeting against Norwich since becoming a manager so will be an opportunity to get a good result against his former side.

It has now been a few years since his exit from Carrow Road so he has had plenty of time to reflect and move on.

But there must be some part of him that would thoroughly enjoy a win on Saturday against his old team.

It would also be a statement win, which could be a good chance for the club to build a strong platform for the rest of the campaign following the World Cup break.