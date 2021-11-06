Russell Martin opens up on ‘exciting challenge’ facing Swansea City

Russell Martin’s progressive footballing ideology seems to be getting through to the Swansea City players as they look better than ever in the Championship this season.

The Swans have won four of their last five and are now just two points off of the play-off places only a third of the way through the campaign. There were concerns around Martin’s philosophy as the Swans were picked off playing out from the back in the opening weeks of the season but they look in a great position now out the other side.

Martin was enthusiastic about the challenge of travelling to league leaders Bournemouth when he spoke to the club’s website.

He said: “We’re going to try and control the game as much as possible. It’ll be really difficult because they’re a good team, but it’s a really exciting challenge.

“I think Tuesday’s win puts us in a really nice place in terms of morale and spirit.

“I have a lot of respect for Scott Parker, I have faced him a few times as a coach and I like to see young British coaches being given the opportunity and doing well.”

The Cherries lost their unbeaten run in the Championship in midweek against Preston North End, it will be interesting to see how that has affected the confidence of Parker’s squad.

The Verdict

If Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe can replicate their recent form on the South Coast then Bournemouth will have their work cut out. However, with the quality they have in abundance in the attacking third with the trio of Ryan Christie, Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke, the Swans backline will have to be on their game to earn a foothold.

Martin could do with some other players chipping in to reduce the burden on Paterson and Piroe with Ethan Laird a constant threat from right wing back in recent weeks as well. The Cherries go in as rightful favourites but there are plenty of reasons for optimism in South Wales at the moment.