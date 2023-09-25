Highlights Southampton's recent poor form has put pressure on Russell Martin, but he believes the owners are understanding of the situation.

Martin emphasizes the need for patience and unity as the club undergoes significant changes and tries to implement a new way of operating.

A win against Leeds United would be a crucial moment for Martin's tenure and could alleviate some of the pressure he is currently facing.

Russell Martin has been asked about his relationship with the Southampton owners following a poor run of form.

The Saints had started off the new campaign with a winning run that has come to a screeching halt in recent weeks.

The South Coast club have now lost their last four league games in a row, dropping to 15th in the table as a result.

Despite the bad run, the team is still just three points adrift of the play-off places, and it is still the early stages of a very long campaign.

However, another defeat next weekend would only pile on the pressure at St. Mary’s, so a win over Leeds United could be a big moment in the tenure of Martin.

How is Russell Martin’s relationship with the Southampton owners?

The Southampton owners have already overseen three managerial changes during their 18 months in charge of the club.

Martin is confident that Sport Republic is understanding of the difficult situation behind the scenes at Southampton.

The 37-year-old believes that patience will be key to his time at the club being a success.

“I think so, yeah,” said Martin, via The Athletic, when asked if the Saints chiefs appreciate the current situation.

“There’s been a lot gone on.

“They’ve made huge changes in the football club.

“Listen, we shouldn’t have lost the amount of games we have but I don’t think they expected a magic wand.

“Yesterday I said the club has embarked on a journey and what I meant by that was with us [coaches] as well, not the players, with Jason, the chief exec, so many new people, a different way of behaving — all that stuff you don’t see when you’re not there every day.

“And when you’re trying to do something really different, I don’t think that is ever easy.

“It’s a time to be really brave, for everyone to stick together, to get through it together.

“Or you don’t. That’s football.”

Southampton have suffered defeats to Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sunderland and Middlesbrough during this tough run of form.

The team has conceded 12 and scored just two during this period, which has decimated their goal difference as well.

However, despite everything, a win over Leeds next weekend could lift the team back to the top half of the table and within touching distance of the top six.

It is too soon to suggest a change in manager is needed, but form will need to be turned around soon as Martin will be under a lot of pressure if this losing run continues.

Is Russell Martin the man to lead Southampton forward?

Martin’s time at Swansea took time to get going as well, but by the end of his tenure he had the team performing really well.

Giving him some patience during this difficult period is the sensible option for the moment as their promotion chances are still very much alive.

The Leeds game will be important, as Daniel Farke’s side are in good form themselves and will be battling against the Saints for promotion this season.

A fifth defeat in a row will put Martin under a lot of pressure, so even just a draw on Saturday could be enough to calm down any dissenting voices.