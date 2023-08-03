Russell Martin has offered an update on Southampton’s transfer plans for the remainder of the summer window.

The Saints have been embroiled in a number of transfer sagas this summer, with several key players linked with moves away from the club.

The likes of Roméo Lavia, Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams could all depart by the 1 September deadline.

But the Championship side are also planning on further incomings at St. Mary’s between now and then.

Southampton have already added the likes of Shea Charles and Ryan Manning to their first team squad.

Lamare Bogarde has been linked with a move to the club from Aston Villa, albeit as a potential replacement for Lavia, with Max Aarons viewed similarly in the event Livramento departs.

What has Russell Martin said about Southampton’s transfer plans?

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday, Martin has opened up on Southampton’s remaining transfer plans.

The Saints boss has revealed that any further incomings are likely dependent on any departures, highlighting the large size of the squad as a main reason for this strategy.

“It depends on who leaves,” said Martin, via Alfie House.

“We have a travelling group of 21 or 22 and six players who won’t be involved.

“To add to that, with that many players already, I’m not sure it’s a brilliant idea.

“But we have targets in all positions.”

Livramento has been left out of the squad to travel to Yorkshire for Friday night’s clash at Hillsborough.

The defender is being pursued by Newcastle United, who are looking to bolster their ranks ahead of a campaign involving Champions League football.

Eddie Howe’s side have already added Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes to their first team squad, but have now set their sights on the Southampton full back.

Livramento missed most of last season through injury, but has now made a recovery to full fitness.

The 20-year-old made just two substitute appearances in the league last year.

Meanwhile, Lavia has become a transfer target for Liverpool as they look to reinforce their midfield after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

It is expected that a third and final offer will be made by the Reds to convince Southampton into a sale.

West Ham are also having trouble negotiating with the Championship side as they have so far failed to meet Southampton’s asking price for James Ward-Prowse.

What can we expect from Southampton in the remainder of the transfer window?

It is clear that Southampton still have a lot of work that can be done, with other players also likely to depart St. Mary’s.

Duje Caleta-Car departed the south coast club for Lyon earlier this week, and similar moves may be completed in the coming weeks for less involved players in the squad.

But Southampton also stand to earn a lot of money in player sales if some of their bigger names exit.

That money will need to be reinvested back into the squad if they are to compete for promotion this year, so a lot could yet still happen at Southampton between now and the start of next month.