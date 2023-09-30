Highlights Andros Townsend's injury troubles have left him as a free agent, and despite limited interest from Premier League clubs, he could be a good acquisition for a Championship club.

It's always common that supporters speculate about potential free agent acquisitions well after the summer transfer window has wrapped up.

Of course, clubs are unable to buy players until January but when that player is unattached, they can be signed and indeed played whenever - a factor that often proves alluring for sides in need a quick fix.

Free agents are, by and large, very low-risk in the sense that they don't command a transfer fee, although obvious question marks will always arise when a player has been without a club for the whole summer.

And that's most certainly the case with Andros Townsend, who has not only been unattached for the summer but he's not actually played since last March owing to a devastating ACL injury sustained while at Everton.

Make no mistake about it, it's a stark and unfortunate fall from grace for the ex-England international, but it's not prevented Championship fans from wanting their club to take what they believe to be a worthwhile punt.

Pundit Carlton Palmer subscribes to the same school of thought too, and has urged three second-tier suitors to try their hand at a gamble on Townsend after he failed to earn a contract with Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Andors Townsend amid potential Championship interest?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Andros Townsend has had a very frustrating eighteen months to two years in his footballing career, rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament at Everton where his contract was abruptly torn up.

"He then trained with newly-promoted Burnley in pre-season, he impressed and it was believed he was going to be offered a contract, he was even looking at houses and schools for his young daughter only for a contract not to materialise.

"Two further deals fell through to Saudi Arabia and Turkey, which leaves him as a free agent.

"I think it's unlikely he will get a Premier League club, but at 32 he would be a good acquisition for a Championship club.

"Three that spring to mind are QPR, Southampton and Blackburn.

"He has a wealth of experience and as long as his knee stands up - and there is no reason to suggest otherwise as he played several games for Burnley in pre-season - the only stumbling block for Blackburn and QPR could be his salary, so Southampton could be the one.

"Russell Martin needs a winger and one that can score goals, and Andros Townsend fits that bill."

Should QPR, Southampton or Blackburn try and sign Andros Townsend?

The winger could still prove a force at Championship level - but clubs shouldn't pin all their hopes on him.

Effectively, any side who signs him must be aware and patient of his injury troubles and the time that it may take him to get fully back up to speed instead of throwing him straight in the deep end or having expectations due to his pedigree and not the reality of the situation.

But that said, he could provide Southampton's attack with additional spark and invention.

Whereas the Saints have faced much of their trials and tribulations at the other end of the pitch, Townsend's presence on and off the pitch wouldn't go amiss, while signing him would also simply prevent a potential promotion rival from doing the same and strengthening instead.

Palmer is correct in saying that QPR and Blackburn could find difficulty in meeting his financial demands, mind, and because of that coupled with what you can only imagine the player's ambitions to be, it's pretty hard to imagine him at any other side than one firmly in the promotion pack.

Therefore, Southampton will need to sort it out and realise their potential sooner rather than later if they are to attempt to land Townsend's signature this term.