Promotion is the overarching goal for Southampton ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, and they have already put the gears in motion by making the managerial appointment of Russell Martin.

The former Swansea City boss will hope to implement his progressive philosophy in the most efficient way possible and guide the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, although that task does not represent simplicity.

They will face stern competition from Leicester City and Leeds United - both of whom accompanied Southampton in relegation - while the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Norwich City can all be anticipated to test the resolve of almost any outfit at this level, too.

And, as you would expect, Martin and Southampton are primed to conduct a vast squad rebuild to keep a wide range of factors intact, varying from a sustainable wage bill to the team morale and the 37-year-old's footballing values.

Of course, this will encompass a fair balance of both incomings and outgoings, although one of the keys to Southampton having a successful season may also just reside with a current player who does not look set to leave.

That player is Adam Armstrong, who appears to fall into the abyss of names that are formidable forces within the Championship, but perhaps not refined enough to cope with life in the top-flight.

How has Adam Armstrong got on since joining Southampton?

It is fair to say that Armstrong has never really got going or came close to matching the expectations that were harbored upon his switch from Blackburn Rovers to Southampton two years ago for a £15m outlay.

At the time of the capture, the Newcastle United academy product was fresh off the back of an enthralling 28-goal haul up at Ewood Park, and it had been hoped that he would replicate the success of players such as Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen in earning a Premier League move and progressing exponentially.

But as things stand, he has only scored five goals from 67 appearances across all competitions, with over 50 of those outings coming in the Premier League.

Can Southampton boss Russell Martin get the best out of Adam Armstrong?

Thankfully for Armstrong, his new manager beholds a strong resume when it comes to the development and nurturing of strikers under his tuition.

Down at Swansea, Michael Obafemi and Liam Cullen had both proved handy operators at differing stages of their careers, whereas Dutch forward Joel Piroe has gone on to emerge as a star turn in South Wales by chalking up a combined total of 44 goals in 92 appearances.

These players all thrived in an intricate, possession-based system that placed an emphasis upon delicate attacking patterns where the wide players would frequently tuck in to support the main striker, and that is something that could really benefit Armstrong given how mobile he is in the final third.

This way of operating would also provide him with more service, something that he struggled to receive throughout the duration of his most recent season on the South coast by chalking up an xG of just 2.08 and missing merely one big chance in 30 matches, alongside two strikes.

An interchangable footballer with the ability to link play, Armstrong also showed his creative side during the final two seasons at Blackburn by registering a total of 11 assists, and due to the amount of exchanges that offensive players make with each other in key areas under Martin, this could bode well moving forward, too.

Above all, though, strikers gain their ammunition from confidence, which is a crucial facet that needs to be restored in Armstrong's game immediately if he is to recapture his former levels and resurface as one of the most feared frontman in the Championship.

It was there that he scored 49 goals between 2018 and 2021, after all, and Martin should have no problems with restoring his confidence as they prepare for a hopeful promotion push.

And if Martin also gets Che Adams working in tandem and back among the goals, just as he had been with such regularity for Birmingham City, then Southampton may just enjoy a positive transition next term and beyond.