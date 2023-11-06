Highlights Sekou Mara's first season with Southampton was underwhelming, as he struggled to live up to the expectations set upon his arrival from Bordeaux.

With limited game-time and no goals or assists to his name in the Championship this season, Mara's future at Southampton looks uncertain.

A loan move in January could provide Mara with the opportunity to regain his form and develop as a striker, as he currently faces tough competition for playing time at the club.

Russell Martin's overhaul of the Southampton squad saw some big casualties over the summer months, but some of last summer's signings remain at the south coast club.

One of those is 21-year-old striker Sekou Mara, who didn't exactly have the best first season in England having arrived from Bordeaux last July after scoring six times in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season.

Mara had been previously linked with Southampton's now Championship rivals Leeds before making the move to St Mary's Stadium, with the Whites reportedly making an approach to Bordeaux for his services.

Nothing came of it though and last July, Mara arrived at Southampton for a fee that could end up totalling €13 million, per The Athletic, but his showings last season certainly weren't really of a striker that cost as much as that.

Whilst the Frenchman did have flashes of brilliance, Mara scored just the once in 22 Premier League appearances as he failed to live up to the hype that was created upon his arrival.

Russell Martin decided to keep Mara around though for the Saints' Championship campaign, but it isn't going great for him once more.

Sekou Mara's performances for Southampton in 2023-24

With Martin only playing a one striker system normally, Mara was always going to find it tough to get starts for Southampton this season - especially when the transfer deadline passed and both Che Adams and Ross Stewart were on the books.

There was also Adam Armstrong to consider as well, but the forward has seemingly found his home on the right-hand side of a front three, which you would then assume would leave Adams and Mara to battle it out whilst Stewart recovers from his achilles injury that has sidelined him since January.

Martin has recently thrown a curve-ball though with the utilisation of Carlos Alcaraz as a false nine, which has not only brought down Adams' game-time, but it has also severely limited Mara's too.

Ahead of the Saints' clash with Millwall, Mara has played just eight times in the Championship this season, with no goals and assists to his name, and just one of his appearances has been a start, which came in the 5-0 drubbing by Sunderland.

Sekou Mara's 2023-24 Championship Stats, As Per SofaScore (Up To November 3, 2023) Appearances 8 Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0.48 Shots Per Game 0.6 Big Chances Missed 0 Dribble Success % 35 Ground Duel Success % 53 Aerial Duel Success % 50

An unused substitute in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City last weekend, things just aren't going right for Mara and in his most recent appearance against Preston North End, he ended up playing a portion of the match in a midfield role, which is a far cry from his natural position.

Should Sekou Mara leave Southampton in January?

Southampton made the decision to keep Mara at the club despite approaches late on in the summer window, with Lille and Werder Bremen wanting to take the young forward on loan, per The Athletic.

Mara was actually close to heading to Germany for the season but it did not happen, perhaps with Martin wary of the fact that Stewart could potentially have a setback on his recovery from achilles surgery so needed the extra depth.

The Scotland international appears to be edging his way towards a Saints debut though, so when January comes around, Mara could be the fourth-choice centre-forward option behind Adams, Stewart and Alcaraz.

Mara isn't a lost cause yet by any stretch of the imagination, and he is under contract long-term at Southampton so there is a chance that he could develop into a fine striker, but to do that, he needs game-time.

That clearly isn't going to come under Martin, so he could do with a half-season stint away from the club to re-find his mojo, and an overseas loan spell could do the trick.

There was interest just two months ago from French and German outfits, and that is likely to come once more should Martin make Mara available in a deal that would surely benefit all parties.