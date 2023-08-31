Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin has a "huge amount of respect" for Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and admires the job he has done at the Stadium of Light.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed he has "a huge amount of respect" for Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray and really admires the job he has done at the Stadium of Light ahead of Saturday's Championship clash.

The Saints travel up to the North East in the first game after the end of the summer transfer window and will hope to have Wearside favourite Ross Stewart leading the line for them amid reports they're chasing a deal for him before Friday's deadline.

Sunderland v Southampton

Southampton have made an unbeaten start to life back in the Championship - taking 10 points from their first four games under their new boss - and sit two points back from leaders Leicester CIty in fourth as a result.

It's not been quite as strong a start for their hosts, however, as the Black Cats lost their first two league games before bouncing back with a win against Rotherham United and then drawing with Coventry City last weekend.

The visit of the Saints is arguably Mowbray's side's hardest test yet, however, as the South Coast club have been tipped as one of the frontrunners for promotion this term.

Russell Martin praises Tony Mowbray and issues Sunderland warning

Speaking to the Daily Echo ahead of the game, Martin heaped praise on the coach in the opposite dugout and warned his team that they faced a tough test.

“I have a huge amount of respect for Tony and what he’s done in the game," said the Southampton boss.

“What we can expect is a team that will stick to their guns and their way of doing things. They are a team that has their supporters really behind them.

“They are a team full of young players that will be willing to express themselves. They are a team of good characters as well.

“I think the Sunderland fans would expect that they will work as hard as they can. They’ve got a bit of everything really – I like them a lot.

“We enjoyed watching and analysing them, but now we need to go there and make sure we turn the game into one that we want it to be.

“Every ounce of courage that I’ve spoken about from Sunderland is the same for us.

“The boys have to stay brave. They have to add some real tenacity and grit from the first half of our performance against QPR – they know that. The second half was much better.

“I’m really confident because this group learns really quickly and they are really willing to learn new things.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last few days of training and hopefully, they can transfer it onto the pitch on Sunday.”

He added: “Any time you go to the Stadium of Light it is a tough test. I really admire what Tony (Mowbray) has done there and in some difficult circumstances at times as well.

“He’s got a young team that are really brave with the ball. They really impressed me last season when we played against them.

“I got a feeling off Tony that he was really enjoying watching his team play.

“It was good – we had two good games against them last year. They’ve got some really good talent and it will be a tough game – as they all are in this division.

“It will be the biggest test for us to go there with that big crowd and try to be the team that we want to be.

“Regardless of the situation we have to finish this run of games strongly going into the international break. That will give us a nice feeling and prepare us for what’s going to come after."

Sunderland v Southampton: Who are the favourites?

Martin is right to warn his players of the threats that Sunderland pose.

Though their striker situation has been an issue, they have got players that can hurt the Saints in the likes of Jack Clarke and Dan Neil, and will be keen to take advantage of a defence that have conceded seven times in their first four Championship games.

The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light could have a part to play as well and is likely to be particularly frosty if Southampton are able to sign Stewart before the deadline.