Southampton welcome Norwich City to St. Mary’s Stadium this Saturday for what will be their first home game of the season.

The Saints started off their campaign with a 2-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday last Friday, but the high didn’t last long, as Gillingham brought them crashing down to earth with a 3-1 defeat in the Carabao Cup.

All focus will be on the league now, and heading into this fixture, speculation is continuing over the futures of several first-team players at Southampton.

James Ward-Prowse looks set to leave the club to join West Ham United, while Romeo Lavia has been the subject of another bid this time from Chelsea.

But, one player Russell Martin hasn’t heard anything about a potential exit is midfielder Carlos Alcaraz.

What is Carlos Alcaraz’s situation at Southampton?

The Argentine midfielder only joined the South Coast club in January of this year after making a big-money move from Racing Club.

The 20-year-old featured in 21 games in his first six months at the club, grabbing four goals and providing two assists in 18 Premier League games.

Obviously, Southampton suffered relegation at the end of last season, and while players have been linked with moves away, Alcaraz remains a Southampton player.

Alcaraz started the club’s season opener against Sheffield Wednesday last week before being named on the bench for the game against Gillingham, as Martin rotated his squad.

The midfielder made a late cameo in that cup game and grabbed Southampton’s only goal of the game. He still remains part of the club’s plans, and as far as Martin is concerned, there is no news.

What has Russell Martin said about Carlos Alcaraz’s future at Southampton?

Speaking after their cup defeat to Gillingham on Tuesday night, Martin stated that some of the players in the squad don’t see their future at the club.

But when asked about Alcaraz, the manager said he hadn’t had any conversations about his future.

He said, via the Daily Echo: “When Charly came on he probably highlighted the lack of intensity in the game before that.

“He was aggressive, he wanted the ball, and he wanted to make things happen. To get the goal will be great for him, it’s a real positive.

“He’s one of the few I haven’t heard any noise about. I’m not on social media, so I don’t know, but I’ve not had a conversation about it with Jason (Wilcox) and the ownership group.

"We’ve not spoken about it once."

Should Southampton keep Carlos Alcaraz beyond this summer?

Alcaraz is a very bright player who seemingly has a big future ahead of him. He still has four years left on his contract, so Southampton are in no rush to sell him.

Therefore, unless they receive an offer they can’t refuse, Southampton must do all they can to retain the services of Alcaraz, especially when you consider that Ward-Prowse and Lavia look likely to leave.

While the departures were expected from some players, the Saints need to show that they are willing to stand by Martin and not let every player they receive a bid for leave, as the manager’s squad will just get weaker and weaker as the window goes on.