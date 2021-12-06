Russell Martin makes Swansea transfer admission as January window looms

Russell Martin is confident of adding to his Swansea City squad in the upcoming January transfer window – but has admitted he will also have to cut ties with some players to fund that.

Martin was given a baptism of fire at the Swans when he arrived in August to replace Steve Cooper as he struggled to immediately implement his style and philosophy on his new squad.

Coupled with the losses of Jamal Lowe and Connor Roberts to Bournemouth and Burnley respectively, the former Scotland international was also prepared to lose skipper Matt Grimes as well.

However things have turned round recently – Swansea sit in 14th position albeit not too far off the play-offs whilst summer signings like Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson are well and truly firing on all cylinders recently.

Martin knows though that another push will be needed in terms of freshening up the squad of players he has at his disposal, but is fully aware of the circumstances that surround it.

And with Wales Online reporting that adding a goalkeeper and attacking midfielder are at least on the agenda, the Swansea head coach has addressed the limitations he will have to work under in January.

“Those conversations are ongoing, and it depends on people leaving as well,” Martin said of transfer talks ahead of the window re-opening, per Wales Online.

“They want to help as much as they can, but we have quite a big squad.

“It’ll depend on who goes and how much they go for.

“It changes quite a lot so that’s why we have to have conversations with the owners a lot as well.

“They understand what we need and they’re really supportive of it. We’ll just have to wait and see what comes first in January.

“The players who we want, if they become available, or is it a case of having to get players out first, depending on the situation.”

The Verdict

It makes sense for a few players to be cut adrift – even if the club did make a bit of money late in the window in the summer.

Lowe and Roberts left for fees but some of that was re-invested into Southampton striker Michael Obafemi, who so far hasn’t proven to be a hit.

Despite losing the big wage off the books in Andre Ayew as well this summer, it doesn’t mean that Martin can go out and spend that money saved on new players automatically – with no parachute payments this season it’s meant they needed to cut their cloth accordingly.

Martin may have to be shrewd in January if no-one comes in for his fringe players though – he will be probably looking at the likes of Yan Dhanda and Jay Fulton to move on as they’re two who have not had much in the way of game-time.