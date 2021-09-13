Russell Martin makes Swansea City transfer statement

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has revealed that he will be monitoring the free agent market in a bid to bolster his squad following a goalless draw with Hull City.

The Welsh side are struggling after just six league matches this season, with Martin having a rough start to the campaign after swapping Milton Keynes Dons for the Swans in August.

It was always going to take time for the former Scotland international to implement his style of football on the squad, but a defeat to Preston North End and a failure to break down the Tigers’ defence at the Liberty Stadium over the weekend has got some panicking.

Martin already added former Celtic man Olivier Ntcham to his ranks on deadline day and he along with new forward Michael Obafemi received debuts against Grant McCann’s side on Saturday, but both failed to provide a cutting edge.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Swansea City supporter or not?

1 of 18 David Hasselhoff? Fan Not a fan

Many clubs will be casting an eye on the growing number of free agents on the market right now to see if they can make a difference, and whilst Martin says he’s happy with what he has at his disposal for now, things could change if the right player comes along.

“There’s always areas you want to improve, but we have a fairly big squad,” Martin told Wales Online.

“It’s still a little bit imbalanced, the squad, in terms of the amount we have in certain positions and the amount we have in others.

“That’s not going to be fixed in one transfer window, it’s going to take two or three. I’m not naive to think we were going to sort it all in the last window after being here for four weeks.

“If anyone becomes available that we really think improves us, then it’s something to discuss.

“We’ve looked at the list of people out of contract, and there might be guys who come in and train that we can have a look at if they’re willing to do that, but at the moment we’re happy with what we’ve got.”

The Verdict

After falling short in the play-offs yet again last season, many would have expected Swansea to have a strong start to the 2021-22 campaign.

But it seems like they are still suffering from the hangover that saw Steve Cooper depart in July, with Martin failing to get the best out of his players so far.

You have to remember though that Swansea have lost four of their best players from last season – Andre Ayew was always going to depart due to his wages, Freddie Woodman and Marc Guehi are now Premier League regulars whilst Jamal Lowe was let go of to Bournemouth.

There may be some free agents on the market though that can help get the best out of the talented players that remain in this squad but some patience may be required on that front as Martin assesses what is out there on the market.