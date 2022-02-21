Russell Martin makes Swansea City transfer admission

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has told Wales Online that he expects there to be a summer overhaul of players come the summer at the club.

The former MK Dons manager took charge of the Swans last summer and has since overseen some big changes to the squad that he inherited from Steve Cooper.

Flynn Downes, Michael Obafemi and Joel Piroe have been brought in whilst the likes of Connor Roberts, Jamal Lowe and Andre Ayew have all departed for pastures new.

These along with several other transfers have changed the outlook of the current squad, however Martin has now responded with the following after being asked if more changes were likely next summer:

“I think so.

“We’ve changed a lot, I probably would have liked to have changed a bit more.”

Martin has also made good use of the free agent and loan markets over the past few windows and could take the same approach this coming summer.

It will all inevitably come down to finance, especially as the club may well have to sell their best assets in order to fund new arrivals at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Verdict

It is interesting that Martin still wants to see more change in terms of personnel and it will be fascinating to see who comes in and who is sold on.

There have been many false dawns for his side this season and all in all they have lacked the consistency to make another push for the play-offs if truth be told.

The departure of Cooper hit them hard and Martin is arguably still learning the ropes at Sky Bet Championship level right now.

Nevertheless there is still plenty of quality within the team, so it will be intriguing to see what they can achieve moving forwards into the next campaign.