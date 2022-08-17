Russell Martin makes Swansea City transfer admission following club’s draw with Millwall

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has admitted that the club may need to bolster their defensive options during the closing stages of the transfer window after Joel Latibeaudiere picked up an injury in yesterday’s clash with Millwall.

The Jamaica international was taken off on a stretcher during this fixture and is set to be out of action for a considerable period of time due to the fact that he has dislocated his shoulder.

Swansea were seemingly set to seal all three points in front of their supporters last night after making an incredibly positive start to the match.

Ryan Manning opened the scoring for the Jacks before Michael Obafemi doubled their advantage in the 12th minute.

Swansea were unable to see out the game in the closing stages of this fixture as they scored two own-goals in stoppage-time.

Ben Cabango diverted the ball into his own net before Nathan Wood headed past goalkeeper Darnell Fisher.

Following his side’s 2-2 draw with Millwall, Martin made an admission about his transfer plans.

Speaking to Wales Online about Latibeaudiere, Martin said: “He gives us so much.

“The reason he’s played for us and in so many positions, he’s one of the first names on the team sheet for the way he trains, his willingness to run, be aggressive and defend.

“It’s purely because of his mentality and desire to be the best version of himself.

“He’s so appreciated by us as coaching staff and the rest of the players.

“What he gives us is so important so we’ll miss him for sure.

“It’s going to be a long-term one.

“We’ll have to sit with Josh [Marsh] and Julian [Winter] tomorrow and see if we’re able to do something.

“We’ll have to see what the diagnosis is with Lats and how long he’s actually going to be out for.

“It’s another blow to tonight.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Swansea have conceded eight goals this season in the five games that they have participated in, it is hardly a surprise that Martin is set to sit down with Marsh and Winter to discuss the possibility of strengthening his squad in a defensive sense.

Latibeaudiere’s injury could force the Jacks to act quickly when it comes to their recruitment as the 22-year-old has featured in all four of their league fixtures.

Whereas Kyle Naughton could potentially fill in at the right-back position in the coming fixtures, Swansea are now short of options in this area.

By drafting in a player who has a good track-record when it comes to delivering the goods in this particular role at Championship level, Swansea will soften the blow of losing Latibeaudiere for a considerable period of time.