Russell Martin makes Swansea City squad decision

After another defeat against Stoke, Russell Martin has claimed to Dai Sport that he plans to change the way ‘the team looks next season.’

The Swans have played some attractive football at times and the club’s boss managed to lead MK Dons up the table during his time in League One but since being handed the job at the Liberty Stadium, he has instead struggled to produce the wins needed to push them on.

Instead, the side are lingering in the bottom half of the division and after another emphatic loss to Stoke, the manager has insisted that his side will look different next season.

He landed a few signings in the winter window but it seems as though there could still be work that needs doing at the Welsh club and Martin is prepared to shuffle his squad around at the end of the season and ensure that his club are up to scratch to launch a better effort at the top six next season.

Many might have fancied the Swans to be play-off contenders but they haven’t been that as of yet and whilst there is still time to put a run together and surge up the division, the clubs ahead of them are now expanding their lead over the club.

Now, Martin has told Dai Sport that he wants his side to be in ‘the best physical shape possible’ to ensure they can play to his philosophy and pick up the wins and the points that he wants as Swansea boss.

Martin said: “This team is going to look very different, physically, next season. The physical profile of our players – the ones we currently have, whoever we bring in – is going to be very different.

“Even tonight, trying to [look at] the long-term picture, to make them (the players) clear of what’s expected – they need to be in the best physical shape possible.”

The Verdict

You would expect Russell Martin, based on his credentials so far and the way in which he had his MK Dons team playing, to be well-suited to Swansea.

You would also expect him to be able to get the results and the points via his style of football and the way in which he sets his teams up. There have been glimpses of promise and hope at the Welsh club so far but it hasn’t been frequent enough and it has left them lingering at the bottom end of the division.

Given time, Martin could certainly sort the side out. If he has another summer to bring in more of the names he wants – and ensure that everyone is up to scratch and on board – then it could finally start to work for him next season.

There might start to be question marks over his capabilities at this level given this is his first Championship tenure, but I expect it to be nothing more than a blip. Trust in Martin and he should, eventually, start to get Swansea purring.