Russell Martin believes Swansea City are still two or three players away from competing for promotion.

The Welsh side have ended the Championship campaign on a positive run of form.

Victory in the final clash of the season against West Bromwich Albion will see the team finish inside the top 10 in the table.

With a play-off place now out of reach, that is the target that Martin has set the team ahead of the final fixture.

Can Swansea City compete for promotion next season?

The 37-year-old admitted his disappointment at the team being out of contention for a play-off place but believes plenty of positives can still be taken if a top-10 finish is earned.

However, he has claimed that another two or three pieces of the squad are still needed in order for them to compete.

He has called for investment in the summer to find the players he feels the squad needs to be able to challenge for a top-six place next season.

“The players are genuinely disappointed that the chance has gone,” said Martin, via Dai Sport.

“That shows how far we have come and now it’s important to finish the season really strongly.

“If we win next week we’ll finish in a really respectable position in the league that far exceeds the financial position we have currently.

“I’m incredibly proud of the players – as people and human beings they are amazing.

“They’ve grown so much this season in terms of their connection of what we do.

“They understand their roles and have each other’s backs.

“We’re probably two or three missing pieces from really competing.

“Hopefully we can now get a bit of [financial] help in terms of taking us to the next level.”

Swansea are currently 10th in the Championship table, but sit five points adrift of the top six.

Is Russell Martin the man to bring Swansea City forward?

Swansea’s inconsistent form in the middle of the season has proven the big stumbling block towards earning a play-off place.

But a promising end to the season has shown there is a path forward with Martin at the helm.

He deserves the chance to continue with the club into another season and is right that some investment could go a long way to improving their promotion chances.

This could be a crucial summer for his tenure with Swansea, and a promotion charge could be in the offing if the right transfer moves are made.