Russell Martin makes Swansea City “pressure” claim ahead of Cardiff clash

Swansea City boss Russell Martin believes his side will go into this weekend’s derby against Cardiff City with less pressure than their opponents because of the fact they won the reverse fixture, speaking to the Swans’ media team.

Both sides have endured underwhelming seasons following promising finishes at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, though their poor fortunes are arguably for different reasons with Martin’s side in the midst of a transition phase at the Swansea.com Stadium.

At the time of the reverse fixture back in the middle of October, the Swans were struggling after needing to adapt quickly to their current manager’s style, with Steve Cooper only departing in the latter stages of July.

However, an emphatic and thoroughly deserved 3-0 victory against the then-struggling Bluebirds looked to set them on a better path, though heavy defeats in recent months and frustrating inconsistency has tarnished this campaign.

And despite managing to win consecutive play-off spots under predecessor Cooper, they look set to finish in the bottom half of the table as things stand, though they aren’t in any danger of being relegated.

Focusing more on the short term though, Martin believes his men may have a psychological advantage over Steve Morison’s side at the weekend with that victory over the Bluebirds in October piling the pressure on their opponents to respond.

He said: “We know the scale of the game, we know we have a chance to make a lot of people very happy.

“We have to put that into emotional context for the boys over the coming days because they need to be aware of what it is going to take to go there and try and win because there is a good reason why no one has been able to do the double before.

“It’s an incredible stat (neither side has ever managed to do the league double over their opponent) and I was amazed by it when I found out.

“We have the opportunity to do it, we have won the first game which means we can go there with less pressure than maybe they go into the game with.”

The Verdict:

Both sides are under no real pressure to get a result when looking at the league table because they won’t be competing for promotion or fighting off relegation between now and the end of the season.

However, the man who probably goes into this tie under more pressure than anyone else is Martin because discontent from the supporters will only make his job harder and a defeat in the South Wales derby would only go on to worsen the mood in the fanbase.

Whilst some are willing to trust and process and wait for success, others believe this project isn’t heading in the right direction at this stage and although the club’s board may have faith in him at this stage, they will also be influenced by their supporters as one of the main sources of revenue.

And though Cardiff will be under pressure to respond as Martin says, the atmosphere is completely different at the Cardiff City Stadium now to how it was in the early stages of the campaign when Mick McCarthy was at the helm.

With the home advantage at their disposal too, the Bluebirds will be confident of a victory in this tie.