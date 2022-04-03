Russell Martin makes stark personal admission after Swansea’s thrashing of Cardiff

Swansea City manager Russell Martin has spoken of his pride after his side beat Cardiff City 4-0 in the Welsh capital on Saturday.

The Swans’ hammering of their rivals secured a first league double in the 110-year history of the south Wales derby following a 3-0 win in October.

After Michael Obafemi opened the scoring to continue his fine recent form for the Swans and give the visitors a half time advantage.

Ben Cabango then doubled Swansea’s lead after the break, before Hannes Wolf netted his first goal for Swansea, with Obafemi then getting his second to complete the rout in the final ten minutes.

The win left Martin feeling emotional, revealing that it was the best moment of his career to date.

He told BBC Sport: “I am incredibly proud of the players and what they have done.

“I don’t think I’ve felt as emotional as this after a game. It was a big build-up to the game, we were written off by a lot of people and to do that and show that courage is fantastic.

Martin praised the way his players approached and controlled the game, saying: “They took the atmosphere out of the game with the way they controlled the game in that first 15 minutes, and everything we had worked on over the last two weeks was put into practice.

“They showed everything they can be, we had young men out there who showed they can grow in a tough situation.”

The win now means Swansea are in 16th in the Championship table, five points ahead of Cardiff in 17th, ahead of their trip to The Den to face Millwall on Tuesday night.

The verdict

It was an outstanding performance matched by clinical finishing, something that has eluded Swansea at times this season.

This level of performance on the big occasion shows the potential that Russell Martin and his side have and it’s something they need to build on.

Still with a threadbare squad as well, just a bit of investment can see this Swansea side go a long way.

If they can do that, then the patience the club have shown with Martin during what has been a mixed first season in charge will certainly have paid off.