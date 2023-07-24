Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed he talked to director of football Jason Wilcox on the first day about the amount of speculation there will be at St Mary's this summer, revealing this to the Daily Echo.

The Saints were relegated at the end of last term despite the number of promising players they had at their disposal - and many of those first-teamers are now being linked with a move away from the south coast.

Martin's side may need to balance the books following their relegation from the top flight - and could benefit from a few sales to allow Martin to put his stamp on the squad.

Who has already left Southampton?

Mislav Orsic and Ibrahima Diallo have departed the club for undisclosed fees, with the former only joining earlier this year but failing to keep the Saints afloat in the top flight.

Mateusz Lis has also left - but only on loan with the stopper securing a temporary switch to Goztepe.

In terms of other notable players who have departed, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Theo Walcott and Willy Caballero have all been released, with the latter since linking up with Enzo Maresca at Leicester City.

Who has been linked with a move away from Southampton?

Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse are the players that have been most heavily linked with moves away from St Mary's at this point, but all will command a high fee considering none of the trio's deals expire next term, with all three tied down for the long term.

That has put them in an extremely strong position at the negotiating table - but it remains to be seen whether the Saints can hold on to all three of them.

Many others have also been linked with moves including Che Adams, who is believed to be attracting interest from AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Saints are looking for a fee in excess of £10m for the forward.

What did Russell Martin say about speculation at Southampton?

Any manager coming into St Mary's will have expected a lot of transfer speculation considering the quality of players they would have at their disposal - and Martin had a conversation about how many rumours there would be with director of football Wilcox.

He said: "We had this chat on the first day, we knew there would be so much speculation.

"While you’re here be all in, present and you give everything you’ve got.

"They’re all still here so we will give them everything we’ve got until we’re told otherwise – Jason keeps me abreast of the situation."

How should Southampton handle the rest of the transfer window?

Man management will be key in this situation and this is why Martin will be so important - because he's responsible for this.

Although it may be wise to sell players and reduce off-field speculation, something that could help their on-field performances, they should be looking to generate the best possible fees for their players.

And if their valuations aren't met for their players, the Saints should be looking to retain them because these players could help to guide them back to the top tier at the first time of asking.

However, they shouldn't be against offloading players who won't suit Martin's style of play because the Saints' boss needs players who will fit into the style he's implementing.

Money generated from potential sales could give Martin extra funds to secure the players he wants, so they should sell players if their valuations are met and there's time to bring replacements in.