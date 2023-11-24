Highlights Russell Martin says a return for Maya Yoshida to Southampton was never discussed.

Yoshida returned to train with the club recently, but has left since then.

While Yoshida could have been a useful backup option, he isn't a long-term solution for the team.

Russell Martin has revealed that a return to Southampton for Maya Yoshida was ever discussed, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The Japan international returned to the south coast to train with the Saints and this created some speculation as to whether he would make a return.

Currently plying his trade for LA Galaxy, the Saints would probably have the finances to get a deal over the line if they wanted to, after selling quite a few players during the summer transfer window following their relegation.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

However, the player only came back to the Championship side to maintain his fitness following the end of the season.

Yoshida is liked by the south-coast side's fanbase, spending eight years at the club and helping the Saints to establish themselves as a Premier League side, first joining in 2012 when they had only just been promoted.

Some fans may have wanted him to return despite the fact he's now 35 - but he has ended his brief training spell already.

Was Maya Yoshida close to sealing Southampton return?

Judging by Martin's comments, a return never seemed to be on the horizon.

He told the Daily Echo: "It’s not something we have discussed (the possibility of Yoshida signing a short-term deal). He has been back in England because he had a lot of things to sort out.

"Now he has gone back and I think he has plans to go to a few other places. He didn’t bring up a potential transfer and neither did we because we have got a squad we are really happy with.

"It was what it was. It was really nice to have him in. He helped us and hopefully we helped him."

Should Southampton have re-signed Maya Yoshida?

If they can stay fit, Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis could be an excellent combination for the rest of the season.

Mason Holgate is another option as well and he's unlikely to be needed at right-back with Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree available as alternative options.

Jack Stephens is also back in training and with this in mind, Yoshida may have only secured a small amount of game time if he had returned to St Mary's.

As a backup option and an experienced head who can be useful for the younger players though, he may have been a decent addition for the short term.

That's why they should have considered signing him. However, he isn't a long-term option.