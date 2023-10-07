Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin claims that he hasn't changed his approach to games despite their recent upturn in form.

The team's defensive record has improved in their last couple of matches and they have taken six points from six.

With positive results under their belt in recent games, Southampton will hope to have a successful season, but they need to address key weaknesses.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed that he hasn't changed his side's approach to games after they managed to turn things around, making this admission to Hampshire Live.

The Saints have endured a pretty mixed start to the campaign, but they can't exactly blame the movement both in and out of the club during the summer transfer window considering they did well during their first four games.

Winning 10 points from a possible 12 with wins over Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers and a draw against Norwich City, they asserted themselves as promotion contenders early on.

However, they suffered a humiliating 5-0 loss away at Sunderland just before the first international break, with the Saints' defence being ripped apart.

That arguably ruined a good start to the 2023/24 campaign - and they weren't able to respond straight away after the international break - suffering a heavy home loss against Leicester City, falling to a 1-0 defeat against Ipswich Town and also suffering a 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough who hadn't won a league game during 2023/24 before their meeting.

Thankfully for Martin, who was probably under a bit of pressure following that setback at the Riverside, his team have managed to respond with a 3-1 win over Leeds United and a 1-0 away victory at Stoke City.

What did Russell Martin claim following Southampton's upturn in form?

Conceding just once in their past two games and taking six points from six, that is a real positive.

And many people will be wondering whether Martin has changed his approach to games, with the Saints' defensive record improving in their last couple of matches.

But the ex-Swansea City boss has revealed that the approach has always been the same.

Speaking on his subject, he said: "The emphasis has been the same really. Learn as much as we can from Tuesday, recover as best we can and then work out how to implement our game plan tomorrow.

"It’s always the same – it was the same when we lost four games in a row and now that we have won two in a row, nothing has changed.

"The boys are in good spirits because winning games is the best feeling as a football player.

"We are in a good place and pretty much everyone has been used in the last couple of games."

Can Southampton enjoy long-lasting success under Russell Martin?

The Saints can't afford to get too carried away because they know exactly what happened before the last international break.

However, now they have a couple of positive results under their belt, they will be hoping to push on and enjoy a positive campaign.

There will be more bumps in the road though and they will need to ensure they address any weaknesses.

Despite conceding just once in their past couple of games, their defence remains a key area they need to keep an eye on and they also need to minimise unforced errors at the back to ensure they aren't gifting goals to their opponents.

Considering they have some talented defenders at their disposal though, including Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, that will give the Saints a decent chance of being successful.