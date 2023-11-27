Highlights Russell Martin has praised the players and staff for their efforts.

Southampton currently sit fourth in the Championship table, a reasonably good position considering the challenges they faced with player departures and a new manager.

The Saints have shown consistency and promise since their four-game losing streak earlier in the season.

Russell Martin believes he couldn't have asked for any more from the players and his staff during his time at Southampton thus far, making this confidence claim to the Daily Mail.

The Saints have endured a reasonably mixed season thus far, although they can be happy about the fact they currently sit fourth in the Championship table.

There was a lot of movement at St Mary's during the summer and they didn't just need to deal with key player departures, with the likes of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento, Nathan Tella and James Ward-Prowse all departing the club.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

They also had a big task in ensuring their summer arrivals settled in well and managed to adapt to Martin's complex system, something some players initially struggled to do.

Mason Holgate was one player who initially struggled, with the defender looking lost in their 5-0 defeat against Sunderland.

In September, the whole team struggled, with the Saints going on a four-game losing streak after securing 10 points from 12 in their opening four league matches of the campaign.

Thankfully for the south-coast outfit, they have managed to get themselves back on track since then, but have suffered some frustrating draws along the way.

What did Russell Martin say after Southampton's draw against Huddersfield Town?

Saturday's 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town must have been very frustrating for them considering they were 1-0 up - but Martin had praise for his players and staff after the game.

He said: "When I arrived it was a fractured group — with three managers in a year that’s going to happen — and 19 players leaving.

"There was a change of chief executive, director of football, head of academy and first-team manager. You’re trying to navigate your way through that change and I feel we’ve done that.

"Now it’s about building on those foundations and being relentless. Of course I want to be higher up the league with more points. But with what we’re building, from what we inherited, I can’t ask for any more from the players and staff.

"I’m enjoying it and excited about what’s to come."

Should Southampton be happy with their current position?

The English second tier is a very competitive division this term.

This is why it would have been understandable if the Saints had been just outside of the play-off zone.

But their consistency since their four-game losing run has been brilliant.

It will take time for Martin's style of play to be fully implemented and mistakes will be made along the way, but some of their results have been promising.

They can be happy with where they are now - but they need to remain consistent and not rest on their laurels.