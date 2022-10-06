Russell Martin makes “one of the best at this level” claim regarding Swansea City player

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has claimed that Ben Cabango is among the best centre-backs in the Championship following his winning goal against Watford on Wednesday evening.

The Swans’ form has been on an upward trajectory in recent weeks, and going into their trip to Hertfordshire they had won three of their previous four matches in the league.

Martin’s side had a tough task on their hands at Vicarage Road, and their prospects looked grim when Ismaila Sarr fired Watford into a first half lead.

Olivier Ntcham equalised though early in the second half, and with a mammoth 17 minutes added on at the end of the match, Cabango took advantage in the eighth minute as he powered home a header from Ryan Manning’s free-kick.

Cabango, who has five caps for the Wales national team, has not always been in Martin’s starting 11 this season as he was benched for three of their first four league outings.

The 22-year-old has really come to the fore though in recent weeks, and Martin has heaped lavish praise on Cabango and has made a claim that could arguably be debated by supporters of other clubs.

“I’m so pleased for him,” Martin said, per Wales Online.

“Andy Parslow (set piece coach) has a lot of conversations with him. Ben should have had a goal or two before now.

“I don’t want to put any pressure on him but he’s one of the best centre halves at this level with what he does, how far he’s come and how much he’s improved.

“He’s a warrior who has started to develop other traits. He can really play football, he’s really brave and if he can add some goals to it, it’ll be even better for us.”

The Verdict

Cabango has had his ups and downs as a Swansea player as they haven’t always been the most solid at the back when he’s been a regular starter, but he’s a work in progress at the age of 22.

The more game-time he gets though the better he is going to get, and in a system where he is going to get a lot of the ball at his feet he should really flourish.

Not only is Cabango pretty mobile, but he’s a physical specimen and as he’s shown in his career already, as well as last night, he can win headers in the opposition area and get on the score-sheet.

Despite being a Wales international though, it may be a bit hasty from Martin to suggest that he’s one of the top defenders in the Championship, although you cannot fault him for backing one of his players.