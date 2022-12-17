Russell Martin makes Michael Obafemi fitness claim ahead of Swansea’s clash with Coventry

Russell Martin has claimed that Swansea City will not risk the fitness of Michael Obafemi this weekend.

The Irish forward may yet feature against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, but the Swansea boss believes risking his fitness to do so would not be worth the potential long-term consequences.

Obafemi returned to the grass this week having missed the team’s first Championship game back from the World Cup break last weekend.

The striker picked up a knock in November while representing Ireland on international duty.

While his rehabilitation has gone rather smoothly, Martin has insisted that the club will remain patient when waiting on his full return to action.

Obafemi will be assessed ahead of the clash with the Sky Blues, with a late decision expected to be made on his availability.

“Michael is back on the grass, he is in a much better place physically,” said Martin, via the club’s website.

“We have got to build him up and make sure we get him properly fit and firing, he could possibly be ready for this weekend but we might need to take a longer view on it.

“We will have more discussions once he has been assessed on Friday, but he has taken a big jump this week.

“His date has been very good and is in a good place physically and mentally. Hopefully he can be on the pitch for us soon.”

Obafemi has featured 19 times for Swansea this season, contributing three goals and one assist in the process.

Martin will be hoping that a key player to the team will be available, but it remains to be seen whether he can prove his fitness.

Swansea visit the CBS Arena with a kick-off time of 3pm.

The Verdict

No fresh injury concerns will be a boost for Martin going into this fixture, but the doubt over Obafemi will be frustrating.

That he picked up a knock while on international duty will be a cause of annoyance given Ireland were only competing in a couple of nothing friendlies.

At least Obafemi should be near a return even if he does miss this weekend’s clash, with the knock seemingly not being too serious.

Victory this weekend will be needed in order to bounce back from last Saturday’s disappointing loss to Norwich City.