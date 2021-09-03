Russell Martin makes Michael Obafemi claim after Jamal Lowe’s Swansea City departure

Swansea City confirmed the permanent signing of Southampton striker Michael Obafemi on deadline day, with Jamal Lowe departing the club for Blackburn Rovers.

The new Swans boss Russell Martin is not too concerned about the loss of Lowe and has indicated that Obafemi is an excellent addition, in an interview with the Daily Echo.

It proved to be a rather hectic final day of the transfer window for the South Walian club, with Connor Roberts also leaving The Swans, but in his case, it was for Burnley of the Premier League.

It has been a summer of rebuild for Martin, with the club losing the likes of Andre Ayew, the loan pair of Freddie Woodman and Marc Guehi, and the aforementioned duo of Roberts and Lowe.

However, Martin is building a young, exciting squad, and whilst it has been a difficult start, a sustainable squad is being crafted.

Obafemi, who is still just 21 years old, featured four times in the Premier League last season, adding a further four and a goal, in Premier League 2.

The full Republic of Ireland international had emerged as a target for Blackburn, during the Championship club’s negotiations with The Saints over Adam Armstrong.

Speaking to the Daily Echo, Martin revealed why Lowe departed and why he is delighted with the arrival of Obafemi: “I asked him (Jamal Lowe) outright.

“He was really honest and he said he would like to go because he feels maybe he doesn’t fit into the system completely. He’d had interest from a couple of clubs.

“I want people who really want to be at the club. I have no ill-feeling towards Jamal. He’s got a move which feels is good for him.

“The club have been able to replace him with Michael which probably suits us a little bit more. He is a young asset and can be a real asset to the club.

The verdict

Swansea continually build teams that quick, energetic strikers can thrive off. That is because they generally assemble squads full of creativity and forward-thinking midfielders.

Obafemi is a quick and powerful unit, but he also possesses the attacking intelligence to time his runs, and also drop deeper to receive the possession, in order to keep his defenders guessing.

Lowe is of course an exceptional player, but the way The Swans operate seems to be a bit too contrasting to his natural style.

It will be no surprise to see Lowe thrive with Blackburn, whilst it will equally not be a shock if Obafemi hits the ground running with The Swans.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Swansea City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Poland manager, at the time of writing, Paulo Sousa, once managed Swansea City. True False