Russell Martin makes Joel Piroe claim ahead of Swansea City’s clash with Preston North End

Russell Martin has faith that Joel Piroe will make his return from suspension having rediscovered his spark.

The Dutchman has not had an ideal start to the new league season, having four goals from 14 appearances for Swansea City.

A dismissal in the team’s recent 4-0 loss to Burnley has seen him miss the last three fixtures for the team.

But the Swansea boss is confident that this enforced break has been good for the forward, and allowed him to get the reset he needs to find his best form again.

He has admitted that the coaching staff has worked with Piroe to help him get his confidence back to where it used to be, and has claimed that the 23-year old is in the best physical condition he has ever seen from him.

“He’s got a bit of a spark back,” said Martin, via the club’s official website.

“With Joel, it’s been relentless for him, coming over and playing a whole season in the Championship and to carry on playing every game this season,”

“He’s been so frustrated with himself, he’s got such high standards because he judges himself on goals, but he brings us so much more than that.

“We’re trying to remind him of that.

“I think he’ll be ready and benefit from this break.

“He had a couple of days of downtime after the red card.

“He was so disappointed with himself and apologised to his team-mates.

“But I do think we’ll get a big reaction from him when he comes back.

“He’s in probably the best shape I’ve seen him, physically.

“We did some running the other day and I’ve never seen him run like that.

“He’s in a brilliant place and I think he’ll come back with a real bang.”

Martin’s side picked up an impressive seven points from nine available without Piroe to choose from.

Those results have seen the South Wales club move to 6th in the league table ahead of the upcoming round of midweek fixtures.

Up next for Swansea is a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on 1 November.

The Verdict

Piroe’s last goal for Swansea came in a 3-0 win over Hull City before the September international break.

He has since played four games without scoring before then serving this three-game ban.

Putting the suspension behind him with a return to form would be the best way to help the club’s promotion push.

The side has been performing well in recent weeks, so if he can get back to his best then Swansea will truly be a formidable team in this division.