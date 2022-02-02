Russell Martin makes honest claim about his Swansea City squad after latest setback

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has admitted that he still believes that he is slightly short of numbers in terms of players following the January transfer window.

Martin decided to launch an overhaul of his squad last month as he added five fresh faces to his squad.

Finley Burns, Cyrus Christie and Hannes Wolf all joined the Jacks on temporary deals whilst Andy Fisher and Nathanael Ogbeta completed permanent moves to the Welsh outfit.

A host of players were allowed to leave the club on loan during this particular window as the likes of Morgan Whittaker, Brandon Cooper and Liam Cullen all joined teams in lower divisions.

Meanwhile, Jake Bidwell secured a permanent move to Coventry City whilst Liam Walsh is set to feature for fellow Championship side Hull City for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having suffered a defeat to the Tigers last weekend, Swansea would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in last night’s clash with Luton Town.

However, the Hatters managed to seal a 1-0 victory in this fixture thanks to a strike from Harry Cornick.

Following his side’s latest setback, Martin offered an assessment on the strength of his Swansea squad.

Speaking to Wales Online, Martin said: “We’re quite light on numbers.

“January is really difficult.

“I’ve said to you before, I don’t enjoy it.

“It’s all a bit of a theatre.

“Clubs leave it so late, not one phone call about Liam Walsh and we get one at 7pm.”

The Swansea boss later added: “The players we have brought in have added to us, they’ve made the squad better, the team better.

“I think every manager in the country would want to do more business, they want to improve their squad as much as possible.

“What we didn’t have was the luxury of time at the beginning, we had to learn with games.

“Did we do everything we’d have liked [in January]?

“No, I’m not going to sit here and lie.

“But have we been supported as much as the owners can possibly support us at this minute in time?

“I believe so, I trust them on that.”

The Verdict

When you consider just how difficult it can be to seal deals in the January window, it could be argued that Swansea did well to secure the services of five players.

It is now up to these new arrivals to make a difference for the Jacks in the coming months as they look to achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship.

For Martin’s sake, he will be hoping that his transfer business will be vindicated by an upturn in form between now and the end of the season.

Currently 19th in the second-tier standings, Swansea will be looking to deliver a response to their defeat to Luton when they face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.