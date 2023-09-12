Highlights Southampton suffered a 5-0 defeat against Sunderland, which left their manager Russell Martin losing sleep for a couple of nights.

He also regrets the fact he and his side couldn't redeem themselves quickly.

The defeat will have been a blow to their confidence, but they are still in the promotion mix.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed he lost sleep for a couple of nights following his side's 5-0 defeat against Sunderland before the international break, making this admission to the Daily Echo.

Coming into the match at the Stadium of Light, they were in a strong position, securing three wins and one draw from their opening four league matches as they made a solid start to their Championship campaign.

Grabbing a late winner at Sheffield Wednesday, they drew 4-4 against Norwich City before tightening up their defence to secure back-to-back 2-1 victories against Plymouth Argyle and Queens Park Rangers.

Although they had failed to keep a clean sheet, things were looking good for them in their quest to get back to the Premier League.

What happened during the Sunderland v Southampton game?

Unfortunately, the Saints weren't able to keep their first clean sheet of the campaign and went to the other extreme, losing the match 5-0.

Jack Clarke put the hosts 1-0 up at the Stadium of Light within a minute and Pierre Ekwah doubled their advantage in the seventh minute.

The visitors managed to tighten up temporarily but goals either side from Frenchman Ekwah and Bradley Dack made it 4-0, before 16-year-old Chris Rigg made it 5-0 deep into stoppage time at the end of the game following some wonderful work from Jewison Bennette.

The Saints are in seventh place following that defeat which isn't a disaster considering they are still there in the promotion mix - but that will have dented the Saints' confidence and they don't face an easier tie this Friday as they take on Leicester City - who also lost their unbeaten league start just before the international break.

Leicester arguably deserved to secure a draw or even a win against Liam Rosenior's side that afternoon, whereas Martin's side didn't deserve anything on Wearside following such a poor defensive performance.

Russell Martin's second Southampton admission

Martin also admitted to the Daily Echo that his first league defeat in charge of the club didn't come at an ideal time because they didn't have the option to put it right quickly.

Although the international break will have allowed Martin to settle things down following that defeat and the international window, he clearly wanted the opportunity to put things right quicker than he will be able to.

And that's an opportunity he didn't get.

How can Southampton redeem themselves against Leicester City?

The simple answer to this is to win the game.

However, this won't be a simple task considering the strength of the Foxes.

Firstly, they need to show vast improvements from the game at the Stadium of Light and that means tightening up at the back.

Unfortunately, Martin has struggled defensively during a chunk of his managerial career, certainly at Swansea and now at St Mary's with the Saints conceding nine goals against Norwich City and the Black Cats in total.

His side will need to improve at the back if he wants to keep his job for the long term - and that's something he will have surely been focused on during the international break along with implementing his style of play.