Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin expects to utilise his squad heavily as the fixture schedule becomes more demanding this season.

Martin believes he may now be in a position to rotate his squad.

This rotation will be required to boost their promotion hopes and they have the necessary options to be successful.

Southampton boss Russell Martin is confident that he will need to utilise all of his squad as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The Saints could play more games this term than they did last season, with the Saints facing a 46-league game campaign during 2023/24 following their relegation from the Premier League.

They did get to the last four of the EFL Cup last season which increased the number of fixtures they needed to play, but went out of the fifth round of the FA Cup after being shocked by Grimsby Town.

If they can get just as far in the latter competition this season, they will have played more games this term than they would have last season, and that will be a challenge for Martin's side who will be hoping to go as far in the cup as possible whilst also trying to get themselves back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

It's a three-game week for the south-coast side at the moment, having beaten Hull City on Saturday and playing on Wednesday and this Saturday too.

Who are Southampton facing this week?

Preston North End is the first test for the Saints - and this game could be a difficult one for a side that will need to travel to the other end of the country to play at Deepdale.

Ryan Lowe's side have started the season extremely well, so the relegated outfit will need to be on top form to come on top in this one.

They then face Birmingham City for a 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday.

This game is at home, but there isn't much of a gap between the two matches and this isn't ideal for a side that will want to secure six points from six to retain their place in the promotion mix.

What Southampton claim did Russell Martin make?

As mentioned above, Martin believes he will need to utilise all of his squad, and is hoping that he can afford to make changes now his players are starting to adapt to his methods.

He said: "We are going to need everyone, I am sure of that. There will be changes to the team on Wednesday and on Saturday.

"I hope the team is at a point now where we can take one or two out and put one or two in. I really trust all of them.

"They are all growing together. It's going to be an opportunity for someone and they are going to have to take it."

Can Russell Martin afford to rotate his Southampton side?

You only have to look at their bench to realise just how much quality they have in their squad.

Che Adams would start for most sides in the division as well as Sekou Mara, but both were substitutes on Saturday.

Sam Edozie, meanwhile, has shown real promise this term and has deserved to win more game time.

They spent a sizeable amount on Shea Charles and Ryan Fraser is a very useful option to have at this level.

And you would back Alex McCarthy, Mason Holgate, Joe Aribo and James Bree to start for most teams at this level.

Bree could potentially start in midweek with Ryan Manning now suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign at the MKM Stadium.