Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin believes their four-game losing streak was the best thing that could have happened to them.

They have responded very well since that losing streak and could climb above Leeds United in the table today.

They have shown mental resilience and are better prepared to overcome setbacks in the future.

Southampton boss Russell Martin believes his side's four-game losing streak earlier on in the season is the best thing that could have happened to them, speaking to BBC South Today.

The Saints had made a decent start to the season, securing 10 points from a possible 12 in their opening four league games with three wins and a 4-4 draw against Norwich City.

This decent run of form happened amid major movement at St Mary's, with quite a few key players leaving in August including Nathan Tella who had made a good impact during the first few games before sealing his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Coming into their fifth league game of the season against Sunderland, they would have wanted to put up a fight against the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray's side are strong - but they were without Ross Stewart and had some new signings who needed time to adapt to life at the Stadium of Light.

The Saints capitulated on Wearside though, suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat which would have been hugely disappointing for the travelling supporters who had to get up early to travel across the country for a lunchtime kick-off.

One positive for them was the fact they had an international break after that match, but they went on to suffer defeats against Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough after the interval, with the defeat at the Riverside being particularly frustrating considering that was Boro's first league win of the campaign.

What did Russell Martin say about Southampton's losing streak?

Following their loss on Teesside, Martin would have been under a bit of pressure, but his team have been unbeaten in eight league games since then and have the chance to overtake Leeds United with a victory today.

That losing streak, according to Martin, was actually a positive for the Saints in the long term.

He said: "It'll sound crazy but I think over the long term that will be the best thing that could probably have happened to us. It strengthened us in a really weird way and I'm quite grateful for it.

"I'd have rather not had that period but I'm quite grateful for that now because I think it's given us all an opportunity to learn and develop together.

"I feel like we are all in a good place now in terms of the club - the supporters, the staff and players, it feels like they're growing together and the connection is building all the time. If we have a setback now I think we are much better prepared for it.

"There will be bumps in the road still but that period has prepared us and will help us come through it better and made the team more resilient."

How could Southampton's previous losing streak help them?

Judging by Martin's comments, it seems as though those losses helped them to bond more.

And the squad will now know that they have each other's backs in the face of adversity and have the mental strength to turn things around when their form isn't great.

Knowing that will be great mentally, although the fear of feeling what they felt during their losing streak could fuel them for further success.

They have shown real consistency in recent times and did at the start of the season too.

With this losing streak firmly behind them, they can push on now.