Swansea City boss Russell Martin has confirmed he expects Ryan Manning to leave this summer, as he urged the club to agree fresh terms with Joel Latibeaudiere.

Will Ryan Manning & Joel Latibeaudiere leave Swansea?

Firstly, the pair are out of contract in the summer, so Swansea have left themselves in a position where the duo can decide their own future, which is obviously a worry.

In the case of Manning, it has been suggested for some time that he will depart, but it’s less clear-cut with Latibeaudiere.

Due to the age of the right-sided defender, Swansea will be entitled to compensation should Latibeaudiere agree terms elsewhere, but they are still vulnerable to him leaving.

In the eyes of the fans, keeping the players is a no-brainer, with the support chanting for Manning to stay in yesterday’s win over Huddersfield, where the left-back scored the winner.

And, speaking to Wales Online, Martin made it clear that he wants the duo to be part of his squad moving forward, even if he acknowledged Manning is set to go.

“It's another lesson to learn, about players going into the last year of their contract. I think we'll learn that lesson. I hope we will. It's Ryan's prerogative to not sign currently and I think the club feels we've offered a really good contract, which I would agree with. Ryan's had an amazing season, statistically for a left-back he's been brilliant. I'll never say never, but at this moment in time he looks likely to leave.

“It's (offer) never been taken off the table, we've had a few chats about it. It's the same with Joel Latibeaudiere, we really need to re-sign Joel. I really want to re-sign him if we can. It'd be mad to let him go. He played four positions in the game today, he has unbelievable flexibility and it's been unfair on him that he's been judged as a wing-back for large parts because we didn't sign a wing-back.”

Swansea's owners under the spotlight

After a disastrous January window, where Martin was once again not backed, the heat really turned up on the owners, and you can understand why the fans were so frustrated. So, there are already question marks over the way the club are operating, and it’s poor that they’ve let two first-teamers reach this position.

It seems clear that Manning will go, and he will be sorely missed, as he is perfectly suited to the way Martin wants to play, and his five goals and six assists show what a good player he is at this level.

Similarly, Latibeaudiere is another good player, and one the boss desperately wants to keep. So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the summer, where the Swansea squad is going to need freshening up anyway.