Adams has less than a year left on his contract, and it's crucial for the Saints to tie him down to an extension to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Clubs from abroad could sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has revealed that he's currently relaxed about Che Adams' contract situation and is confident that further talks will take place on a potential extension, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The Scotland international was heavily linked with a move away from St Mary's during the summer transfer window and that isn't a surprise considering the volume of players they sold.

It was unclear whether the Saints would try and hold on to their best stars or generate as much money as possible from their departures, but Russell Martin's side chose the latter option with the likes of Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia all leaving for big fees.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

It was no surprise that Adams was attracting plenty of interest in the summer, not just because of his CV but also because he made an excellent start to the season along with Nella Tella, who was also sold before the deadline.

And it previously looked as though Everton were closing in on a move for the Scotsman, but a switch to Goodison Park failed to materialise and the forward ended up remaining on the south coast.

He will be desperate to get back to the Premier League with his team at the first time of asking, but it remains to be seen whether he will remain at the club beyond January or not.

Many top-flight clubs in January may be keen to add more attacking firepower to their squad and could see Adams as an affordable option considering his current contract situation.

How long does Che Adams have left on his current contract?

Adams currently has less than a year left on his deal, with his contract on the south coast set to expire next summer.

With this in mind, they will be keen to get him tied down to a deal as quickly as possible.

Although English clubs won't be able to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January, teams from abroad can and the south-coast outfit won't want to lose him for free.

They could lose him for nothing next summer regardless of whether he signs for a team abroad in the winter, so ensuring he's tied down to an extension has to be a key priority.

What did Russell Martin say about Che Adams' contract situation?

With his contract situation in mind, it wouldn't have been a surprise if Martin was worried.

But he's reasonably relaxed about the situation, saying: "He got offered a new contract and it’s his prerogative. I’m quite relaxed about it as long as he gives everything he has got whilst he is here, which he does on the training pitch.

"He is a fantastic character like I’ve said before. If he gives everything he’s got on the pitch, it’s not a problem. Jason and Che’s representative will continue to keep talking, I’m sure, and we will see what comes of it."

Should Russell Martin be relaxed about Che Adams' contract situation?

They need to get him tied down to a contract as quickly as possible.

However, Martin's job is purely to get the best out of his players including Adams, so he shouldn't be worrying too much about his contract.

The Saints' boss needs to be more worried about their unforced errors and poor defensive errors, something he will surely be concentrating on.

As long as Adams doesn't throw his toys out of the pram, his contract situation shouldn't be a problem for Martin who could have a healthy budget next summer if he stays at the helm, regardless of whether the forward leaves for free or not.

He should have a reasonably big budget because of the sales they made during the previous window.