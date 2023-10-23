Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin believes his team can cope without Ryan Manning despite his suspension, stating they have enough quality to deal with it.

Kyle Walker-Peters may need to play on the left-hand side to replace Manning, despite his natural position being on the right. James Bree could then come in on the right if needed.

Southampton have a few different options to consider in the absence of Manning, including using an extra centre-back to make up a back three and allowing Ryan Fraser to play as a wing-back.

Southampton boss Russell Martin believes his team are good enough to cope without Ryan Manning after the defender picked up a suspension against Hull City, making this claim to the Daily Echo.

The ex-Swansea City man, who sealed a reunion with Martin in the summer following their time together in South Wales, was walking a tightrope coming into that game at the MKM Stadium.

He was on four yellow cards at the time and would have been keen to avoid picking up a fifth and a one-match suspension, but he did against Liam Rosenior's team.

That means he will be out of action for their game on Wednesday evening against Preston North End, who have made a very positive start to this campaign after missing out on the play-offs last term.

This is a blow for the Saints considering Manning has been a very important part of the south-coast side's first team this season, starting all but one of their league games this season and playing a half in the match he didn't start.

Not having him in the first 11 is a particularly bad blow for them because Juan Larios is currently on the sidelines.

And their departures during the summer window didn't exactly help either, with Tino Livramento able to operate on both sides but being sold to Newcastle United.

Romain Perraud and Thierry Small, meanwhile, were sent out on loan.

What did Russell Martin say about Ryan Manning's suspension?

With Manning also out of action for a game now, Kyle Walker-Peters may need to step up to the plate and play on the left-hand side.

Although his natural position is on the right, he could be the most suitable option to replace Manning.

Regardless of what Martin does though, the Saints' boss believes his team have enough about them to cope without the Irishman.

He said: "We have lost him, it's his fifth booking. They are good enough to deal with it. I think he (Manning) has grown into the role, like so many others have done.

"The players who haven't been playing need to be ready to contribute."

What will Southampton do in the absence of Ryan Manning?

Martin has a couple of options.

Walker-Peters could move to the left-hand side and allow James Bree to come in and play on the right. Bree was part of a successful Luton Town side, so he's someone Martin can trust.

Mason Holgate can also play on the right-hand side if required.

However, Holgate or Shea Charles could come in as an extra centre-back to make up a back three, and that could allow Ryan Fraser to play as a wing-back.

The former Newcastle United player is probably able to operate in this role reasonably effectively, and a wing-back role would allow both him and Walker-Peters to get forward, which could maximise their effectiveness out wide.

The options they have mean they can cope without Manning, but the fact they are lacking in options on the left-hand side will be frustrating for Martin and it remains to be seen whether they decide to target this area in January.