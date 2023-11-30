Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin believes their 10-game unbeaten run is not due to luck.

The team started their unbeaten run in September.

Despite facing some tricky away games in the coming weeks, they could easily extend their unbeaten run.

Southampton boss Russell Martin believes his side's 10-game unbeaten run in the league isn't down to luck, speaking to the Irish News after extending that run last night.

This excellent streak comes after they lost four Championship matches in a row, with the Saints enduring a very mixed start to the season.

They started their unbeaten run on the last day of September, registering an impressive 3-1 win that gave them the confidence to secure a win away at Stoke City before drawing against Rotherham United before the second international break of the season.

In their third block of games, they secured 13 points from 15 despite facing some tricky away games during that period.

Related Southampton matches on TV in 2023/24 season We take a look at Southampton’s upcoming fixtures set for live broadcast.

And after their draw against Huddersfield Town at the weekend, they managed to win 1-0 against Bristol City last night with Kyle Walker-Peters' excellent goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

That victory against the Robins took their unbeaten game tally to 10 - and that's an excellent run of form that has lifted them into the play-offs.

Fellow promotion candidates Ipswich Town and Leeds United may have won last night, but the Saints can only do what they can to keep the pressure on and ensure they are minimising the number of points they are dropping.

Currently sitting in fourth place, they can be happy with where they are at the moment, although they won't be resting on their laurels as they look to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Championship Top 3 P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 18 21 43 2 Ipswich Town 18 15 42 3 Leeds United 18 13 35 4 Southampton 18 2 34

What did Russell Martin say about Southampton's unbeaten run?

Martin has expressed his happiness about his side's unbeaten run, although he did pick out an area for improvement after last night's 1-0 victory.

He said: "It can’t just be lucky for 10 games. One game, two games even four games you can be a bit lucky but 10 games isn’t lucky. I am happy, I might not seem it as you always want more, but I am happy.

Related Southampton's stance on Tottenham target should be clear Gavin Bazunu is attracting attention from the Premier League

"We had two scary moments but were dominant without having any purpose with the ball but the second half was amazing. We just need to score more goals and we should have done tonight.

"I know the expectation here is to win and beat everyone by four goals, I want to as well, and tonight if we get a second then the game changes completely but we can’t do that at the moment for one reason or another."

Can Southampton retain this unbeaten run?

There are some more winnable games coming up.

They will be the favourites to secure a win against Cardiff City and will be keen to get at least a draw at Watford and Coventry City.

Those two away games will be tricky, but they can keep their unbeaten run going. After that, the hardest game on paper in the next few months is probably their away game at West Bromwich Albion in mid-February.

It would be remarkable if they could keep their unbeaten run going until then, but they will probably come unstuck before then.

If they only lose a couple of games before their clash at The Hawthorns, they will be in a good position, although they will want to secure wins rather than draws.