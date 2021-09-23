Russell Martin makes admission over Swansea City ace

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has admitted to the club’s official website that it is a big boost to have midfielder Korey Smith back available.

The 30-year-old made his first appearance since the opening day of the season last night as the Swans lost out 2-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup and will now be looking to maintain his match fitness.

Smith was previously sidelined with a calf injury that forced him off in the opening day game against Blackburn Rovers and is now seemingly keen to get back to the level that he was at prior to his injury.

Speaking about the return of his player, Martin was quick to lavish praise on the shoulder’s of Smith and also keenly emphasised exactly why he is so important to the team:

“He brings a lot as a character as much as a player. He will add a lot to us, and he will surprise a lot of people with what he is capable of doing because it’s a different role to what he’s had before.

“He’s looked great in training, took his opportunity well at Brighton, and got over 60 minutes into his legs. He’ll be stronger for it.”

Smith is a versatile option who can play in several different midfield roles and his experience will certainly prove valuable for the Swans moving forwards as they look to build momentum in the league.

The South Wales outfit are back in Championship action this weekend as they face Huddersfield Town at home.

The Verdict

Smith showed last night on his return to the fold that he can be a really crucial player for the Swans moving forwards.

Over the years he has built up some great experience of playing in the Football League and will now be keen to nail down a starting spot at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He has the right blend of dynamism and tenacity to be a real force in the centre of the park and it will be interesting to see how Martin looks to use him.

The former Bristol City man will certainly be looking to make up for lost time over the next few months.