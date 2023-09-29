Highlights Southampton manager Russell Martin says signing Joel Piroe from his former club Swansea was never an option this summer.

Southampton were never likely to sign Joel Piroe in the summer transfer window, due to the options they already have at the club.

That's according to the Saints manager Russell Martin, who does admit that he is a fan of the now Leeds United striker regardless.

Were Southampton interested in Joel Piroe in the summer transfer window?

Martin left Swansea City to take charge of Southampton during the summer, following the latter's relegation to the Championship from the Premier League.

In the wake of that move, Martin did seem to use his Swansea connections while looking for new recruits at St Mary's.

Ryan Manning joined on a free transfer from the Swans, while another who played under the new Saints boss for the Wales based club - Flynn Downes - joined on loan from West Ham.

Southampton were also said to have been in talks to sign both Piroe and Nathan Wood from the Swans.

While neither of those deals materialised, Piroe did instead move to Leeds from Swansea before the window closed, and so far scored four goals in just five appearances for the club.

With Leeds now set to make the trip to St Mary's to face Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Martin is set to come up Piroe, and he has inveitably been asked about those links in the build-up to this game.

Given the success Piroe had for Martin at Swansea, the now Southampton boss is not surprisingly someone who would have been happy to sign the Dutchman if given the chance.

However, Martin says that bringing Piroe to St Mary's, was never an option due to the striker's already on the books at the club.

Indeed, those options he has available to him, are ones that the Southampton boss is seemingly happy with, despite Piroe not being one of them.

Asked about the now Leeds striker ahead of that meeting this weekend, Martin told Hampshire Live: “He's an outstanding player. He was never a player that was an option for us because of the options that we have up front. So would I have wanted him? Yeah, I loved working with him.

“He has a great, great character, he's a really top finisher, he understood and bought into everything we wanted to do. And yeah, we had had a tough start to life me and Joel and when we made it really clear what we expected of him, he was amazing for us.

“It's no surprise to me that he's one of the best strikers in the Championship and one of the best scorers in the Championship. It's no surprise he has started out in the way he has. We have people on the pitch who know him very well. So they know his game. So that will hopefully help us.

“Will he have added to this group and helped us at some point? Yes. Was that ever an option? No, because we've got brilliant options here that we're really happy with. And we ended up signing one that I think will contribute hugely when he is back fit.”

While Leeds currently sit sixth in the Championship table, Southampton have endured a more difficult start to the season.

The Saints are currently 15th in the standings, with ten points from their eight Championship games so far.

Indeed, having lost their last four consecutive outings, including conceding five to Sunderland and four to Leicester, it does seem as though the pressure is already starting to build on Martin in the Saints dugout.

Were Southampton right not to sign Piroe in the summer transfer window?

You can understand why Southampton made the decision not to sign Piroe during the summer window.

With the likes of Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and - later in the window - new signing Ross Stewart, the Saints have plenty of options who have proven they are capable of leading the line at this level.

As a result, the signing of another striker such as Piroe probably did not need to be a priority for the club, when there were other areas of the squad that needed strengthening.

However, given what he knows he can get out of him, and the struggles his side have endured in recent weeks, you do wonder whether Martin may now be wishing he did have Piroe to call upon, especially given how well he has started at Leeds.