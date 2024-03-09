Highlights No definitive stance on Leicester City's FFP case from Russell Martin.

Southampton falls to fourth in the Championship table, chasing promotion.

Martin focusing on Southampton's on-pitch success, avoiding off-field distractions.

Russell Martin has issued his response to the speculation surrounding Leicester City’s financial fair play compliance.

The Foxes have reportedly been threatened with legal action by their promotion rivals, with Southampton named as one of the club’s currently monitoring the situation.

It is understood that the Championship side are facing questions over two potential breaches of profit and sustainability rules from sides inside the top two divisions.

However, a points deduction this season is seen as unlikely, which could lead to rivals pursuing a legal case for potentially gaining an unfair sporting advantage.

It’s possible that Leicester will gain promotion while having avoided a points deduction, with any punishment more likely to arrive in the next campaign.

Russell Martin issues response to Leicester’s FFP case

Martin has responded to the speculation over a potential legal case involving Southampton and Leicester.

However, he has made it clear that he has avoided any of the details of the possible financial breaches, indicating the club is not keeping him in the loop of any potential upcoming legal pursuits.

“I have no real feeling towards it all,” said Martin, via Sky Sports.

“I don’t understand the situation, I don’t know much about it, it’s the first I’ve heard about it now.

“If I had a detailed understanding I’d definitely give you an answer you know that.

“But I really don't, so I've got no opinion on that at all.

“We focus on what we do here and how we do it and what other people do is down to them, so honestly it’s the first I’ve heard of it genuinely.

“I might go find some about it now so I might have a stronger opinion on it at some point.

“But for now it is what it is and I don’t know how it’s going to affect things so I have no real feeling about it now.”

Southampton league position

Southampton have fallen to fourth in the Championship table in recent weeks, with the Saints dropping behind their rivals for a top two spot.

The south coast club does now hold a game in hand on their automatic promotion rivals due to last Wednesday’s game with Preston North End being postponed.

Martin’s side is aiming to earn a place back in the top flight at the first attempt, having been relegated last year.

Next up for Southampton is a home game against play-off contenders Sunderland on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off.

Martin staying out of the off-field issues

It’s no surprise that Martin is remaining focused on the goings-on of the club’s on-pitch action rather than being too involved in their off-field issues.

The club has no reason to get him involved in any potential legal case off the pitch, as it could prove a distraction to their push for promotion.

Southampton will feel aggrieved if Leicester aren’t punished, but it remains to be seen whether a court case is worth pursuing at this stage.

While Martin has wisely remained out of this case for now, this may also bubble over into something where avoiding the details is no longer possible, such is the seriousness of the matter.