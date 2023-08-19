Southampton boss Russell Martin has admitted that he is keen to strengthen his midfield department with at least two additions before the summer window closes, speaking to the Daily Echo.

The Saints have seen a few midfielders depart St Mary's this summer, with Ibrahima Diallo making the move to Qatar.

James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia have also officially sealed their departures, with the former arriving at West Ham United as a potential replacement for Declan Rice and the latter making the move to Chelsea.

Both were heavily linked with moves away from the south coast this summer and it looked inevitable that they would leave, even though the Saints initially held firm and retained a tough stance.

The one positive for the Saints is the fact they have generated a lot of money from these departures and the sales of others, which should give them a decent amount to spend in the transfer market.

What is the state of play in Southampton's midfield department?

The Saints haven't been afraid to spend in the transfer market with Shea Charles coming in for a sizeable fee - and Will Smallbone is another option in the midfield department.

Smallbone has recently been the subject of a £7m bid from Sheffield United, but the Saints have retained him and will surely be hoping that he stays put beyond the end of the summer window.

Stuart Armstrong is another option along with Joe Aribo and Carlos Alcaraz, who can play higher up the pitch.

But more depth is clearly required - and it looks as though Flynn Downes will be coming in from West Ham United.

Downes worked under Saints boss Martin during their time together at Swansea City, with the former impressing during the 2021/22 campaign at the Swansea.com Stadium and earning himself a move to the London Stadium last summer.

What did Russell Martin say about Southampton's midfield?

Although Downes would be an ideal addition for Martin, the latter believes the Saints will still have unfinished business in the midfield area even when the Irons' midfielder comes in.

He said: "Losing Romeo and Prowsey would suggest that even with Flynn coming in, we could probably do with another body in there at some point.

"I’m not going to pretend, we are looking to add in as many areas as we can to improve the squad but some positions are much more heavily loaded than others."

Do Southampton need to bring in another midfielder?

The Saints have some good options in this area already - but bringing in replacements for Lavia and Ward-Prowse could be important because both will be big misses at St Mary's.

Thankfully, they already have a player like Smallbone who has been there and done it at this level and should also be suited to Martin's style of play.

Bringing in another midfielder alongside Downes would be wise and Matt Grimes could have been a good option considering how instrumental he was for Martin during his time at the Swansea.com Stadium.

However, Grimes has put pen to paper on a new contract and that will all but rule out a move to St Mary's for the Swans' key man.

They will be able to bring in other targets after making some key sales though.