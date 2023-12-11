Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin warns his team about the consequences of too many slip-ups.

Despite some key player departures and a rocky start, Southampton have enjoyed a positive season thus far.

They have some winnable games during their remaining set of fixtures in 2023, but they could drop points.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has warned his side that they can't afford to have too many slip-ups in their quest to achieve a positive finish at the end of this term, speaking to the Daily Echo.

Coming into this campaign, the Saints were one of the favourites to get themselves back to the Premier League at the first time of tasking, but it was unclear whether they were going to achieve that mission.

Some key players, including James Ward-Prowse, left after the start of the season and Martin needed time to implement his style.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

Following a positive start to the campaign, four consecutive league losses in September saw Martin come under fire, but he was able to get over that with the Saints going unbeaten in the Championship since then.

As things stand, they currently sit 10 points adrift of Ipswich Town who are in second place - and they are three points behind Leeds United who are currently in third.

They are still eight points above Cardiff City who are in seventh though - and they don't look set to be in danger of falling out of the play-off zone in the short term.

Russell Martin's Southampton warning

Martin has warned his players that they can't afford to drop too many points, with these comments coming after their 1-1 draw against Watford on Saturday.

He said: "I wanted nine points from the three games this week, especially when the teams above us keep winning.

"I also watched stuff that I’m proud of and that I have enjoyed, but we just can’t have too many slip-ups. If we win the next two games, of course, I’ll be happy.

"A point here is a positive one but because of the way it happens, it’s a real disappointment."

Southampton's upcoming fixtures

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Saints drop more points between now and the end of 2023, although they could remain unbeaten.

They face Coventry City in the Midlands on Wednesday and that will be a very difficult game, as well as their trip to face a rejuvenated Queens Park Rangers side under Marti Cifuentes.

Their home games are very winnable though.

They face Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and Plymouth Argyle at St Mary's before the end of the year.

If they can secure a decent number of points from this set of games, they will be on the right track, even though those above them in the league keep winning.