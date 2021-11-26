Russell Martin issues verdict on Swansea City recruit’s Championship impact

Russell Martin has heaped praise onto Joel Piroe and how he has adapted to life in the Championship, during an interview with Swansea City’s media team.

The 22-year-old, who arrived in the summer from PSV, has proceeded to already reach double figures in the Championship, adding a further four assists.

Piroe has formed an excellent relationship with fellow summer arrival Jamie Paterson, with the pair typically causing chaos in the final third with their understanding and intelligence.

Speaking to the club’s media about Piroe and how he has started the campaign, Martin said: “I did not have any expectations of anyone when we came in, we had not had a chance to see anyone over pre-season.

Quiz: 30 questions about Swansea City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 How many goals did Oli McBurnie score for Swansea City in the 2018/19 campaign? 24 30 20 14

“When we came in and looked at the squad those first two weeks, I would have to say he has exceeded our expectations since then.

“He has gone above and beyond in terms of how I thought he would impact the team.

“He has been incredible and that is on him, he is such a brilliant guy, a brilliant character and he just wants to learn.

“He is a young guy who is really comfortable with himself in terms of his day-to-day actions and his behaviour, even down to the clothes he wears.

“We love Joel, he is a confident and self-assured boy, but he is humble and he wants to learn.

“He has got no fear, he came in with no real idea of what the Championship is like, and when it hits you the options are to sink a little bit or you can relish the opportunity and the challenge. He has relished it.

“You can see his team-mates really trust him and enjoy playing with him, especially Jamie Paterson who he had another assist for the other night.

“Joel just has to keep working and keep improving, I think he will. He is angry after every game if he has not scored or affected it but we love having him here.

“It was a big night for him at Reading in August, we felt it was starting to take shape and Joel was a part of that.”

The verdict

Piroe possess a lot of attacking intelligence for a 22-year-old, with his movement and understanding helping him emerge as one of the top strikers in the division at present.

The young forward also has a knack of scoring goals which has not been lost in translation when making the move to England’s second-tier.

His start to the season has been helped by the form of Paterson who has been an excellent line of supply for him.

Piroe will be confident of continuing his excellence in front of goal for the rest of the campaign, with The Swans hoping to trouble the play-off positions.