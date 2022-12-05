Russell Martin issues update on Swansea City quartet ahead of upcoming clash with Norwich

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has revealed that Joe Allen, Ben Cabango and Ollie Cooper are set to return to training today ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Norwich City.

Cooper travelled with Wales to the World Cup in Qatar as a standby in the event that one of the members of the squad suffered an injury setback before the tournament started.

Allen and Cabango meanwhile were both included in this aforementioned squad.

Whereas Cabango watched on from the substitutes bench in all three of Wales’ group stage fixtures, Allen represented his country in their defeats to Iran and England.

Martin also revealed that Olivier Ntcham is set to link up with the rest of his team-mates later this week following Cameroon’s elimination from the World Cup.

Ntcham helped his country seal a 1-0 victory over Brazil last week by making a cameo appearance in this particular fixture.

Swansea will be determined to secure a positive result in their showdown with Norwich on Saturday as they aim to launch a push for a play-off place over the course of the coming months.

Ahead of this fixture, Martin has shared an update on Cooper, Allen, Cabango and Ntcham.

Speaking to Swansea’s official website about this quartet, Martin said: “Ollie Cooper, Ben Cabango and Joe Allen are ready to go from Monday.

“Olivier will probably be back on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on when he gets back into the country.

“We are really proud of all of them.

“Obviously Ben and Ollie did not get on the pitch, but everyone we have spoken to in the Wales set-up have spoken so highly of them.

“They have been a credit to the club in how they have conducted themselves, in how they trained and in how they supported their team-mates.

“It was brilliant to see Joe on the pitch and it was great to see him make it through it unscathed.

“I think he comes back to us in a really good place.

“I am sure there will be disappointment for the three of them because of how it went, but I think when you look at what Wales have achieved over the last number of years, it is incredible.

“I hope they come back with that frame of mind, and that they are looking forward to getting back to work with us.

“Olivier was incredible.

“He was injured for Cameroon’s first game, but he had a real impact in that game against Brazil when he came on.

“We were all watching it together and he showed what he can do.”

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see how these four players will fare on Saturday if they are all selected to feature in this particular showdown by Martin.

Allen will be determined to deliver an impressive display as he has not featured for the Jacks since their 3-0 victory over Hull City in September.

Cabango could be in line to make his 19th league appearance of the season while Cooper and Ntcham will be tasked with providing some creativity from their advanced roles.

Cooper has been directly involved in four goals at this level during the current term while Ntcham has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions and has chipped in with two assists in 20 appearances.