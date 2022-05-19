Russell Martin issues update on key Swansea City man’s current situation as summer window looms

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has revealed that Joel Piroe’s agents are not currently willing to discuss the idea of the forward signing a new deal at the club.

With the transfer window set to open next month, the Jacks may face a battle on their hands to keep the forward at the club.

A report from Voetbal International in April suggested that Leicester City were interested in making a swoop for Piroe this summer.

Signed by Swansea last year, Piroe went on to produce a host of fantastic performances for the club in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign.

In the 44 appearances that he made for the Welsh outfit at this level, the forward managed to find the back of the net on 22 occasions whilst he also provided six assists for his team-mates.

Piroe’s existing deal is set to run until 2024 and thus any potential suitor may have to submit a huge bid in order to test Swansea’s resolve.

Making reference to Piroe’s current situation at the club, Martin has admitted that the forward’s representatives are not open to the possibility of discussing fresh terms.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Martin said: “It’s something that Joel’s representatives are not interested in at this moment in time.

“I know [chief executive] Julian [Winter] has mooted that to them but at this minute they don’t think that is an option.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Who did Swansea sell Oliver McBurnie to? Southampton Leeds United Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United

Martin later added: “I think Joel has been in Milan enjoying his holiday with his girlfriend.

“Julian has been speaking to his agent a lot to see if there is any change [in the situation], but absolutely nothing, no.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Piroe has emerged as a key player for Swansea since joining the club, they will not want to lose him this summer.

However, if the Dutchman eventually expresses a desire to seal a switch to a team who currently participates in a higher division than the Championship, the Jacks may have to let him leave.

In order to cover the possibility of Piroe moving on to pastures new in the coming months, Swansea ought to draft up a list of potential replacements.

By nailing his transfer recruitment between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign, there is no reason why Martin cannot guide his side to a relative amount of success in the Championship.