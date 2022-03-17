Russell Martin issues thoughts on impressive Swansea City ace

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has praised ‘sharp and clinical’ Southampton loanee Michael Obafemi.

Obafemi bagged a brace for the Swans in their 3-2 win over Peterborough United last night, taking his tally up to seven goals for the season.

Speaking to the Swansea City club website after the match, Martin had nothing but praise for the young forward.

“Michael has really paid attention to what we want from him, he is really contributing. He has got himself into great condition,” he told Swansea City’s club media.

“He looks really sharp and clinical, which is just great for us.

“It has taken him a bit of time, if we had this Michael a little earlier maybe things would look a little bit different.”

Obafemi had a slow start when he made the loan move to Swansea last summer, scoring just one goal in his first 13 appearances at the club.

However, recently, Obafemi seems to have adapted to life in the second tier, scoring six goals in his last nine matches.

Martin says the main thing is that Swansea are now seeing Obafemi playing at a level they knew he was capable of.

“The important thing is we are seeing it now, we are seeing him play at a level we have always known he is capable of and he has always known he is capable of,” he continued on Obafemi.

“I think he really feels part of something here, and the supporters have been great with him. They make these guys feel so welcome and such a big part of the club.”

The Verdict

Michael Obafemi must be doing something right to earn such praise from his head coach.

The young striker had a difficult period of adjustment in South Wales at the start of the season but has thrived in recent weeks, contributing goals and stellar performances.

The youngster also recently turned down a Republic of Ireland under-21 call up in hope of getting a nod from the senior side and you’d have to say on current form, he would deserve it.

At just 21-years-old, Obafemi certainly has a bright future ahead of him.